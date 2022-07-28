Revenue at tech giants defy fears over soft market

MIXED PICTURE: Strong growth in revenue at Alphabet, Microsoft and Texas Instruments came despite foreign exchange losses and weak demand

Bloomberg





Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday posted double-digit percentage quarterly revenue growth and expressed optimism about the coming months, reassuring investors who had been fretting that the technology industry was poised for a dour second half of the year.

Shares of the three companies rallied in late trading, spurring S&P 500 futures and giving a boost to tech peers. The earnings reports from the trio of industry giants set the tone for a week that is to include results from heavy hitters such as Meta Platforms Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Intel Corp.

Microsoft gave an encouraging sales forecast for the current fiscal year, soothing fears that the strong US dollar and a weakening economy would ravage sales.

Signage at a Texas Instruments Inc office is pictured in San Diego, California, on April 24, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Chip manufacturer Texas Instruments also offered a bullish forecast, indicating that this quarter’s sales and profit would likely exceed Wall Street estimates.

Alphabet, the parent company of search giant Google, posted advertising revenue that surpassed analysts’ expectations.

An online advertising slowdown had been a particular concern of investors, who dragged down shares of Snap Inc and Twitter Inc following their earnings reports last week.

“I would construe this report as a sigh of relief,” Dan Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co, said of Alphabet’s results. “You’re looking at an environment where the overall ad spend rates are definitely slowing down, yet Google still was able to deliver above and beyond.”

The three reports reflected underlying resilience, if not outright strength, in four of the industry’s main pillars: digital advertising, cloud computing, information technology spending and chips.

Still, it was not all good news. The surging US dollar, which reduces the value of foreign sales, is eroding revenue — especially at Microsoft. Texas Instruments saw weaker demand for chips in consumer products, while Alphabet missed analysts’ estimates for its YouTube and its cloud businesses.

Alphabet’s earnings also came in light. Net income was US$16 billion, or US$1.21 per share, compared with an estimate of US$1.32. Revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, was US$57.5 billion in the second quarter.

The companies also pointed to growth roadblocks looming in the coming months.

Advertisers have begun to pull back on spending, exercising caution in an uncertain economic environment, Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat said, using the term “ad pullback” several times on a conference call with analysts.

At Microsoft, revenue rose 12 percent to US$51.9 billion and net income rose to US$16.7 billion, or US$2.23 per share.

The company signed record numbers of Azure cloud contracts worth more than US$100 million and US$1 billion, Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood said in an interview.

Commercial bookings, a measure of future sales to corporate customers, were “significantly” better than the company expected, rising 25 percent, an indication that corporate demand for Microsoft software remained strong this quarter, Hood added.

Texas Instruments’ second-quarter net income rose to US$2.45 a share from US$2.05 a share a year earlier, beating estimates. Revenue rose 14 percent to US$5.2 billion.

The company said demand for semiconductors used in industrial machinery and vehicles was strong.

Texas Instruments also saw a rebound in China after the country began lifting COVID-19-related lockdowns, the firm said.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc delivered strong results as well, helped by the flip side of a strong US dollar.

The weaker Korean won — along with resilient demand — contributed to a 56 percent annual gain in profit and a 34 percent increase in sales last quarter.

However, the company was circumspect about the future, saying it would “carefully” review its investment plan for next year.