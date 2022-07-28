The IMF on Tuesday cut global growth forecasts, saying that downside risks from high inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine were materializing, and could push the world economy to the brink of recession if left unchecked.
Global real GDP growth would slow to 3.2 percent this year from a forecast of 3.6 percent issued in April, the IMF said in an update of its World Economic Outlook.
It added that world GDP contracted in the second quarter of this year due to downturns in China and Russia.
Photo: AFP
The fund cut its growth forecast for next year to 2.9 percent from the April estimate of 3.6 percent, citing the effects of tighter monetary policy.
“The outlook has darkened significantly since April. The world may soon be teetering on the edge of a global recession, only two years after the last one,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told a news conference. “The world’s three largest economies, the United States, China and the euro area, are stalling, with important consequences for the global outlook.”
The fund said its latest forecasts were “extraordinarily uncertain,” and subject to downside risks from the Ukraine war pushing energy and food prices higher.
This would exacerbate inflation and embed longer-term inflationary expectations that would prompt further monetary policy tightening, it said.
Under a “plausible” alternative scenario that includes a complete cutoff of Russian gas supplies to Europe by the end of the year and a further 30 percent drop in Russian oil exports, the IMF said global growth would slow to 2.6 percent this year and 2 percent next year, with growth virtually zero in Europe and the US next year.
The IMF said it now expects this year’s inflation rate in advanced economies to reach 6.6 percent, up from 5.7 percent in the April forecasts.
Inflation in emerging markets and developing countries is now expected to reach 9.5 percent this year, up from 8.7 percent in April, the fund added.
“Inflation at current levels represents a clear risk for current and future macroeconomic stability, and bringing it back to central bank targets should be the top priority for policymakers,” Gourinchas said.
An unprecedented synchronized global monetary policy tightening by central banks would “bite” next year, slowing growth and pressuring emerging market countries, but delaying this process “will only exacerbate the hardship,” he said, adding that central banks “should stay the course until inflation is tamed.”
For the US, the IMF confirmed its July 12 forecasts of 2.3 percent growth this year and an anemic 1 percent for next year, which it had cut twice since April on slowing demand.
The fund deeply cut China’s GDP growth forecast this year to 3.3 percent from 4.4 percent in April, citing COVID-19 outbreaks and widespread lockdowns in major cities that have curtailed production and worsened global supply chain disruptions.
The IMF cut its eurozone growth outlook for this year to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent in April, reflecting inflationary spillovers from the war in Ukraine.
However, forecasts were cut more deeply for some countries with more exposure to the war, including Germany, which saw its growth outlook for this year cut to 1.2 percent from 2.1 percent in April.
The Russian economy is expected to contract 6 percent this year due to tightening Western financial and energy sanctions — a “fairly severe recession,” Gourinchas said.
However, that is an improvement over the April forecast of an 8.5 percent contraction, due to Moscow’s measures to stabilize its financial sector, it said.
The IMF estimated that Ukraine’s economy would shrink by about 45 percent due to the war, but said that the estimate comes with extreme uncertainty.
