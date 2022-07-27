SOUTH KOREA
Economic growth speeds up
The nation’s economic expansion accelerated last quarter, underpinned by household and government spending, providing scope for the central bank to keep raising interest rates as it tries to rein in inflation. The economy expanded 0.7 percent in the three months through last month, even as Russia’s war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns disrupted supply chains, Bank of Korea data showed yesterday. The result exceeded economists’ forecasts, as did the 2.9 percent annual rise in GDP. The result suggests the economy is weathering about a yearlong tightening cycle and is likely to embolden policymakers to keep hiking to tackle inflation.
THAILAND
Government bets on tourists
The Ministry of Finance maintained its forecast for the economy to expand at 3.5 percent this year, with the scrapping of travel curbs and a weaker baht creating bargains to win tourists back. The Southeast Asian nation expects to host 8 million foreign tourists this year, Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office, said in Bangkok yesterday. That compares with 6.1 million forecast in April and 40 million who visited the country in the year before COVID-19 hit. “International tourists are likely to exceed the expectation with easing border restrictions,” Pornchai said. “It is cheaper to visit Thailand.”
JAPAN
Economy ticking upward
The government this month raised its monthly economic assessment for the first time in three months as consumption picked up, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Cabinet Office said the economy is picking up moderately, boosting its view of consumer spending, imports and labor conditions. Analysts expect the economy to rebound in the quarter through last month following a contraction in the previous quarter. Consumption holds the key to the strength of the recovery as slowdown concerns mount among the nation’s key trading partners.
HONG KONG
GDP forecast might drop
The territory might have to downgrade its annual growth forecast next month for the second time in three months, Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) told the South China Morning Post on Monday, pointing to the weak recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chan said there was a chance the forecast would be further downgraded soon, partly because the territory’s economy in the second quarter was not as strong as expected. The government in May revised down the real GDP forecast for this year to 1 percent to 2 percent, from an earlier 2 percent to 3.5 percent, after taking into account the deteriorating export outlook.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Tesla nickel plan criticized
Environmental groups on Monday urged Tesla Inc to reconsider its plans for nickel investment in Indonesia, the world’s top producer of the material, as environmental, social and governance scrutiny mounts in an industry crucial to the electric vehicle revolution. In an open letter addressed to Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk and shareholders, dozens of organizations asked the electric vehicle giant to terminate direct investment plans in Indonesia’s nickel industry and bar nickel sourced and produced in the country from being used in Tesla’s vehicles. The letter said that nickel mining would shrink forests, potentially pollute water and disrupt the lives of indigenous communities.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Uni-President Group’s (統一集團) acquisition of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) is not likely to hurt consumers, but rather result in lower prices driven by more competition among major Taiwanese supermarket chains, marketing experts said yesterday. Uni-President on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Carrefour Taiwan for NT$29 billion (US$970.22 million). Added to the 40 percent stake it already owned, the hypermarket chain now has complete ownership of Carrefour Taiwan. The deal has sparked concern that it would give Uni-President and its main competitor, PX Mart Co (全聯實業), greater leverage to raise prices of daily necessities. Such increases are unlikely,
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order