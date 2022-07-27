EasyJet PLC yesterday said disruption to travel driven by staff shortages, soaring demand and caps on airport capacity forced it take a ￡133 million (US$160 million) charge in the fiscal third quarter, but operations would be smoother over the peak summer period.
The low-cost British carrier still operated 95 percent of its planned schedule in the three months through last month despite the upheaval, it said in a statement.
The company expects capacity in the fourth quarter to be about 90 percent of what it was during the same period in 2019, although said it will continue to fine-tune the schedule as required.
Photo: Bloomberg
“We have taken action to build the additional resilience needed this summer and the operation has now normalized,” EasyJet chief executive officer Johan Lundgren said.
EasyJet has been the among the hardest hit by the employee crisis plaguing the European aviation industry after the carrier slashed its workforce at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been unable to recruit fast enough to keep pace with the rebound. Gatwick and Schiphol airports, its two biggest bases, capped flights to help it cope.
Third-quarter revenue came in at ￡1.76 billion, just above analysts’ estimates, while the headline loss before tax was ￡114 million.
EasyJet’s yields in the quarter were lower than had been previously indicated by the carrier, which suggests weaker last-minute ticket sales, Citi analysts led by Sathish B. Sivakumar wrote in a note to clients.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Uni-President Group’s (統一集團) acquisition of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) is not likely to hurt consumers, but rather result in lower prices driven by more competition among major Taiwanese supermarket chains, marketing experts said yesterday. Uni-President on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Carrefour Taiwan for NT$29 billion (US$970.22 million). Added to the 40 percent stake it already owned, the hypermarket chain now has complete ownership of Carrefour Taiwan. The deal has sparked concern that it would give Uni-President and its main competitor, PX Mart Co (全聯實業), greater leverage to raise prices of daily necessities. Such increases are unlikely,
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order