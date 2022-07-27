EasyJet takes a ￡133m hit from travel upheaval

NORMALIZING: Despite being hard hit by Europe’s employee crisis, the carrier expects this year’s Q4 capacity to be about 90% of what it was in 2019

Bloomberg





EasyJet PLC yesterday said disruption to travel driven by staff shortages, soaring demand and caps on airport capacity forced it take a ￡133 million (US$160 million) charge in the fiscal third quarter, but operations would be smoother over the peak summer period.

The low-cost British carrier still operated 95 percent of its planned schedule in the three months through last month despite the upheaval, it said in a statement.

The company expects capacity in the fourth quarter to be about 90 percent of what it was during the same period in 2019, although said it will continue to fine-tune the schedule as required.

Passenger aircraft operated by EasyJet PLC prepare to take off at London Luton Airport in Luton, England, on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

“We have taken action to build the additional resilience needed this summer and the operation has now normalized,” EasyJet chief executive officer Johan Lundgren said.

EasyJet has been the among the hardest hit by the employee crisis plaguing the European aviation industry after the carrier slashed its workforce at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been unable to recruit fast enough to keep pace with the rebound. Gatwick and Schiphol airports, its two biggest bases, capped flights to help it cope.

Third-quarter revenue came in at ￡1.76 billion, just above analysts’ estimates, while the headline loss before tax was ￡114 million.

EasyJet’s yields in the quarter were lower than had been previously indicated by the carrier, which suggests weaker last-minute ticket sales, Citi analysts led by Sathish B. Sivakumar wrote in a note to clients.