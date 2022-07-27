Unilever sales increase 15%, but profit slides

British consumer goods group Unilever PLC yesterday said that first-half revenues jumped due to higher prices, but net profit fell on rising costs and taxation.

Turnover leaped 15 percent to 29.6 billion euros (US$30.2 billion) in the first six months of the year from the same period a year earlier, but sales volumes fell, Unilever said in a statement.

Profit after tax slid almost 7 percent to 2.9 billion euros on higher finance, input and restructuring costs, alongside slowing world economic growth.

The Unilever PLC logo is displayed on Jan. 17. Photo: Reuters

Unilever manufactures food, cleaning and beauty products, including Magnum ice-cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.

Input costs are soaring on the back of runaway inflation — and global supply chain pressures.

“Unilever has delivered a first-half performance which builds on our momentum of 2021, despite the challenges of high inflation and slower global growth,” chief executive officer Alan Jope said.

Sales were “driven by strong pricing to mitigate input cost inflation, which, as expected, had some impact on volume,” Jope said.

The company said that the outlook remains blighted by soaring cost inflation.

“High-input cost inflation has been widespread across our markets, and it is expected to remain elevated in the second half,” Unilever said.

Third Bridge Group Ltd analyst Alex Smith forecast more price hikes were likely in the coming months as a result.

“Inflation will continue to erode Unilever’s margins for the next 12 to 18 months, although margin pressure has been partly mitigated by price increases in the first half,” Smith said. “Our experts see further price increases in the second half.”

Unilever had experienced robust demand for hand and household cleaning products during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It cautioned yesterday that China’s renewed lockdowns had weighed on the Asian giant’s consumer spending in the second quarter of this year.

Unilever became a wholly British company at the end of 2020 after it completed a merger of its Dutch and British corporate entities.