Adimmune gives positive outlook for the second half

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) is upbeat regarding revenue growth in the second half of this year, due to increasing overseas demand for its flu vaccines, it told a media briefing in Taipei yesterday.

As the company’s clients from eastern Europe have boosted their orders for flu vaccine ingredients, it would be producing more vaccines, Adimmune chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) said, adding that the company recently added a second fill-and-finish production line.

“It is possible that our revenue this month could be the highest for the month of July,” Chan said, adding that growth momentum would likely persist throughout this year.

Adimmune Corp chairman Steve Chan is pictured at the company’s office in Taichung on Aug. 23, 2020. Photo: CNA

Adimmune plans to supply 2.5 million flu vaccines — mostly quadrivalent vaccines — to China, 800,000 flu vaccines to Thailand and 80 grams of vaccine ingredients to eastern Europe this year, the company said.

For the domestic market, Adimmune plans to provide 3.27 million quadrivalent flu vaccines to a government-funded program, and offer 100,000 flu vaccines for people to purchase, it said.

Overall, Adimmune would provide about 8 million flu vaccines this year, it added.

The company reported revenue of NT$579 million (US$19.36 million) for the first half of this year, up 510 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, it expects its subsidiary Enimmune Corp (安特羅生技) to obtain marketing approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its enterovirus vaccine in October, Chan said.

The enterovirus vaccine would be administered to children younger than five, and is expected to begin generating revenue next year at the earliest, Adimmune said.

With each child requiring two shots, it is estimated that the total demand for the enterovirus vaccine would be 300,000 shots per year, the company said.

As for its COVID-19 vaccine, Adimmune is conducting phase 2 clinical trials in Indonesia and plans to carry out an interim analysis at the end of this year, Chan said.

The firm has no plans to develop a monkeypox vaccine given the low demand in Taiwan and small market potential in the US, he added.

Separately, Advagene Biopharma Co (昱厚) has received approval from Indonesia to carry out phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for its AD17002-SC nasal spray, which is used to treat COVID-19, the company said on Monday.

Advagene plans to recruit 180 participants for its phase 2 trial, it said.

The drug is designed to target the immune system through the mucous membrane, it said.

The spray creates a thin film in the respiratory tract, protecting healthy cells from the coronavirus. It would prevent the virus from replicating in the respiratory tract and curb lung tissue inflammation, the company said.