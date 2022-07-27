The National Development Fund (NDF) has taken legal steps to protect its stake in struggling Roo Hsing Co (如興), a major local garment maker and vendor, the National Development Council said yesterday.
The state-run fund, established by the council to support the nation’s industrial sector, owns about 10 percent of Roo Hsing’s shares after taking part in a capital increase plan in 2017.
The fund paid NT$18.6 per share, or nearly NT$1.5 billion (US$50.14 million), to help Roo Hsing acquire China-based JD United Manufacturing Corp Ltd (玖地製造), a move that enabled Roo Hsing to become the world’s largest provider of jeans to companies such as Levi Strauss & Co.
Photo: CNA
Then-Roo Hsing chairman Chen Shih-hsiu (陳仕修) — who is under investigation for allegedly breaching the Securities and Exchange Act (證交法) during the acquisition of JD United Manufacturing — stepped down last year and fled to the US. He is reportedly steering Roo Hsing from abroad and allegedly orchestrated a reshuffle of its board members and top managers earlier this year.
The company on Monday night announced that it was in deep financial trouble, making the fund the largest victim.
The council said the fund’s investment in Roo Hsing was assessed and had the backing of corporate and financial experts, and the capital increase plan raised a total of NT$13 billion, indicating support from other investors.
The council has filed class suits against Roo Hsing and Chen in the hopes of recovering investment losses, it said.
While it is common for investments to incur losses, the council would not condone dishonest practices, it said.
Roo Hsing investment losses yesterday stood at NT$1.1 billion based on the company’s closing price, with hundreds of thousands of undigested sell orders that suggest further sell-offs.
Shares in Roo Hsing fell to NT$3.96 yesterday. Starting today, the stock has been downgraded to the “full delivery” category, meaning margin trading is not allowed and investors must pay in full and in advance.
Roo Hsing chairman and general manager Weng Shao-hua (翁紹華) blamed his predecessor Chang Shui-chiang (張水江) and EnTie Commercial Bank (安泰銀行) for the company’s financial woes. Chang denied the accusation.
The council said it would closely monitor changes related to Roo Hsing.
