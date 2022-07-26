SINGAPORE
Core inflation accelerates
Core inflation last month accelerated to the highest level in almost 14 years, vindicating the central bank’s surprise decision to tighten monetary policy this month. The core inflation print, which excludes private transport and accommodation, rose by 4.4 percent from a year earlier, a joint statement from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday. That is the fastest since November 2008 and exceeds the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 4.1 percent gain in prices. The all-items consumer price index gained 6.7 percent, compared with 5.6 percent the previous month.
GERMANY
Business climate worsens
The business climate worsened “significantly” this month, a key survey published yesterday showed. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research monthly confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, fell to 88.6 points from 92.2 points last month and the “lowest level since June 2020” near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pessimistic figures suggest that “Germany is on the cusp of a recession,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said. The mood among businesses had “cooled significantly,” while “higher energy prices and the threat of a gas shortage are weighing on the economy.”
INSURANCE
Thai Life trades flat
Thai Life Insurance PCL yesterday traded flat on its debut in Bangkok, following the country’s biggest initial public offering this year. The shares were at 16 baht, the same price at the offering, as of 11:47am, after swinging between gains and losses. The Bangkok-based life insurer and two of its major shareholders sold a combined 2.32 billion shares, including a green-shoe option, to raise 37.1 billion baht (US$1 billion). It is the largest debut in the Thai capital since microfinance company Ngern Tid Lor PCL 14 months ago, and adds to a selected list of US$1 billion-plus offerings in Asia this year.
BANKING
Julius Baer profit slumps
Julius Baer Group Ltd’s profit slumped in the first half of the year as wild market swings spooked clients and eroded assets the firm oversees for the rich. Net income in the first six months of the year fell 26 percent to 450.3 million Swiss francs (US$467.75 million) on lower transaction and trading-driven income, the Swiss bank said in a statement yesterday. “I think the worst is through, at least for what we have seen,” chief executive officer Philipp Rickenbacher said on Bloomberg TV. “While it’s a bit too early to see a full swing releverage yet, I think clients will look very closely at opportunities in the second half.”
AUTOMAKERS
Diess stepping down
Herbert Diess, the Volkswagen AG CEO whose image had been tarnished in the fallout from the German automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal, is stepping down. In a surprise announcement on Friday, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said Diess would depart on Sept. 1 “by mutual consent” with the board. No reason was given for his exit. Oliver Blume, CEO of VW brand Porsche, is to succeed Diess. Diess, who took over as chief executive in 2018, presided over the automaker at a time of significant change in the industry, including a shift toward increased production of electric vehicles. His contract was set to expire in 2025.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth
Uni-President Group’s (統一集團) acquisition of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) is not likely to hurt consumers, but rather result in lower prices driven by more competition among major Taiwanese supermarket chains, marketing experts said yesterday. Uni-President on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Carrefour Taiwan for NT$29 billion (US$970.22 million). Added to the 40 percent stake it already owned, the hypermarket chain now has complete ownership of Carrefour Taiwan. The deal has sparked concern that it would give Uni-President and its main competitor, PX Mart Co (全聯實業), greater leverage to raise prices of daily necessities. Such increases are unlikely,