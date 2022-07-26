World Business Quick Take

SINGAPORE

Core inflation accelerates

Core inflation last month accelerated to the highest level in almost 14 years, vindicating the central bank’s surprise decision to tighten monetary policy this month. The core inflation print, which excludes private transport and accommodation, rose by 4.4 percent from a year earlier, a joint statement from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday. That is the fastest since November 2008 and exceeds the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 4.1 percent gain in prices. The all-items consumer price index gained 6.7 percent, compared with 5.6 percent the previous month.

GERMANY

Business climate worsens

The business climate worsened “significantly” this month, a key survey published yesterday showed. The Ifo Institute for Economic Research monthly confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, fell to 88.6 points from 92.2 points last month and the “lowest level since June 2020” near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pessimistic figures suggest that “Germany is on the cusp of a recession,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said. The mood among businesses had “cooled significantly,” while “higher energy prices and the threat of a gas shortage are weighing on the economy.”

INSURANCE

Thai Life trades flat

Thai Life Insurance PCL yesterday traded flat on its debut in Bangkok, following the country’s biggest initial public offering this year. The shares were at 16 baht, the same price at the offering, as of 11:47am, after swinging between gains and losses. The Bangkok-based life insurer and two of its major shareholders sold a combined 2.32 billion shares, including a green-shoe option, to raise 37.1 billion baht (US$1 billion). It is the largest debut in the Thai capital since microfinance company Ngern Tid Lor PCL 14 months ago, and adds to a selected list of US$1 billion-plus offerings in Asia this year.

BANKING

Julius Baer profit slumps

Julius Baer Group Ltd’s profit slumped in the first half of the year as wild market swings spooked clients and eroded assets the firm oversees for the rich. Net income in the first six months of the year fell 26 percent to 450.3 million Swiss francs (US$467.75 million) on lower transaction and trading-driven income, the Swiss bank said in a statement yesterday. “I think the worst is through, at least for what we have seen,” chief executive officer Philipp Rickenbacher said on Bloomberg TV. “While it’s a bit too early to see a full swing releverage yet, I think clients will look very closely at opportunities in the second half.”

AUTOMAKERS

Diess stepping down

Herbert Diess, the Volkswagen AG CEO whose image had been tarnished in the fallout from the German automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal, is stepping down. In a surprise announcement on Friday, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said Diess would depart on Sept. 1 “by mutual consent” with the board. No reason was given for his exit. Oliver Blume, CEO of VW brand Porsche, is to succeed Diess. Diess, who took over as chief executive in 2018, presided over the automaker at a time of significant change in the industry, including a shift toward increased production of electric vehicles. His contract was set to expire in 2025.