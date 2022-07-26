Royal Philips NV lowered its sales guidance for this year as inflationary pressures, supply-chain troubles and COVID-19 lockdowns in China cut earnings by more than half in the second quarter.
The Dutch maker of medical gear forecasts sales growth of as much as 3 percent this year, down from an earlier estimate of 5 percent, it said in a statement yesterday.
Orders in China dropped about 30 percent in the three months through last month from a year earlier due to stringent COVID-19 restrictions.
Photo: Reuters
The company was hit “by a lot of headwinds” in the second quarter, chief executive officer Frans van Houten said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.
“Orders continue to come in; we just need to get the supplies and the chips in place to deliver on that strong order book,” Van Houten said.
Companies across Europe are struggling with persistent disruptions in their supply chains and record inflation. A global shortage of semiconductors has hit products ranging from automobiles to medical equipment, while the costs of energy, labor and other basic materials are surging.
As those challenges persist, Philips dialed back its medium-term guidance, now estimating its earnings margin would hover between 14 and 15 percent from next year to 2025 instead of improving by as much as 90 basis points year-on-year.
The company also trimmed its free cash flow estimate to about 2 billion euros (US$2.04 billion).
Philips said second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization amounted to 216 million euros, falling short of an average estimate of 347.7 million euros in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.
The result shows earnings more than halved from 532 million euros during the same period last year.
The magnitude of the miss would disappoint, analysts at Jefferies said in a note, with even the revised guidance leaving “limited room for execution error.”
Meanwhile, Philips continues to face about 300 court cases over noise-dampening foam inside ventilators that treat sleep apnea.
Users have alleged that inhaling the foam after it disintegrates poses a cancer risk. The company started its first recall of the devices in June last year and has made financial provisions of around 885 million euros.
Philips’ unit knew as far back as 2015 that the foam the company used in the recalled devices could lead to health issues, but Van Houten said he only personally became aware of issues in the first quarter of last year.
“We should acknowledge that could have been done better,” he said in the interview. “You want to get early signals investigated and acknowledged because you then act faster.”
The CEO added that the company would need to continue price increases into the second half of the year.
“We will take further price action as we anticipate that inflation is here to stay and we want to anticipate that rather than being reactive to it,” Van Houten said.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth
Uni-President Group’s (統一集團) acquisition of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) is not likely to hurt consumers, but rather result in lower prices driven by more competition among major Taiwanese supermarket chains, marketing experts said yesterday. Uni-President on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Carrefour Taiwan for NT$29 billion (US$970.22 million). Added to the 40 percent stake it already owned, the hypermarket chain now has complete ownership of Carrefour Taiwan. The deal has sparked concern that it would give Uni-President and its main competitor, PX Mart Co (全聯實業), greater leverage to raise prices of daily necessities. Such increases are unlikely,