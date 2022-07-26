Philips cuts forecast after inflation and China hit earnings

Bloomberg





Royal Philips NV lowered its sales guidance for this year as inflationary pressures, supply-chain troubles and COVID-19 lockdowns in China cut earnings by more than half in the second quarter.

The Dutch maker of medical gear forecasts sales growth of as much as 3 percent this year, down from an earlier estimate of 5 percent, it said in a statement yesterday.

Orders in China dropped about 30 percent in the three months through last month from a year earlier due to stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

Dutch technology company Royal Philips NV’s logo is pictured at its company headquarters in Amsterdam on Jan. 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters

The company was hit “by a lot of headwinds” in the second quarter, chief executive officer Frans van Houten said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

“Orders continue to come in; we just need to get the supplies and the chips in place to deliver on that strong order book,” Van Houten said.

Companies across Europe are struggling with persistent disruptions in their supply chains and record inflation. A global shortage of semiconductors has hit products ranging from automobiles to medical equipment, while the costs of energy, labor and other basic materials are surging.

As those challenges persist, Philips dialed back its medium-term guidance, now estimating its earnings margin would hover between 14 and 15 percent from next year to 2025 instead of improving by as much as 90 basis points year-on-year.

The company also trimmed its free cash flow estimate to about 2 billion euros (US$2.04 billion).

Philips said second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization amounted to 216 million euros, falling short of an average estimate of 347.7 million euros in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

The result shows earnings more than halved from 532 million euros during the same period last year.

The magnitude of the miss would disappoint, analysts at Jefferies said in a note, with even the revised guidance leaving “limited room for execution error.”

Meanwhile, Philips continues to face about 300 court cases over noise-dampening foam inside ventilators that treat sleep apnea.

Users have alleged that inhaling the foam after it disintegrates poses a cancer risk. The company started its first recall of the devices in June last year and has made financial provisions of around 885 million euros.

Philips’ unit knew as far back as 2015 that the foam the company used in the recalled devices could lead to health issues, but Van Houten said he only personally became aware of issues in the first quarter of last year.

“We should acknowledge that could have been done better,” he said in the interview. “You want to get early signals investigated and acknowledged because you then act faster.”

The CEO added that the company would need to continue price increases into the second half of the year.

“We will take further price action as we anticipate that inflation is here to stay and we want to anticipate that rather than being reactive to it,” Van Houten said.