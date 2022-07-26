Formosa Plastics Group agrees to raise wages 4.5%

Staff writer, with CNA





Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) is to increase salaries by 4.5 percent, effective from July 1, in keeping with a proposal by its workers’ union, the company said yesterday.

Based on the group’s average regular wage of NT$55,467 (US$1,855) per month, the 4.5 percent increase would give workers an average monthly pay raise of NT$2,496, the company’s biggest increase in 38 years.

Chen Hung-ju (陳鴻儒), head of the workers’ union at the group, told reporters after a meeting with FPG chairman William Wong (王文淵) that Wong agreed to the pay raise proposal.

The Formosa Plastics Group’s naphtha cracker complex in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township is pictured on June 12, 2017. Photo: CNA

Wong was pleased with the group’s earnings last year, even though he was cautious about the market outlook for the second half of the year, Chen said.

Last year, FPG raised wages by 3.83 percent and gave all employees a one-time NT$10,000 bonus.

Wu Chi-chung (吳祈忠), head of Nan Ya Plastics Corp’s (南亞塑膠) union, said that while no one-time bonus was offered this year, the FPG unions were happy with the wage increase.

Last year, FPG’s four major subsidiaries — Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), Nan Ya Plastics, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) — posted a combined net profit of more than NT$240 billion, up 230 percent from a year earlier.

For the first half of this year, the companies reported NT$110 billion in combined net profit, even as the outlook for the domestic economy had been darkened by global factors.