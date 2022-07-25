Macau reopened casinos after virus curbs prompted almost two weeks of closure, with the industry’s outlook seen bleak as the Chinese-controlled territory grapples with the effects of Beijing’s “zero COVID” policy.
While there is no official guideline on casinos’ operating capacity during the initial period of resumption, it is likely that they will not open many tables due to a lack of customers, Power of the Macao Gaming Association president Stephen Lau (劉家榮) said. Lau’s organization represents workers in the industry.
The restart might do little to stop Macau’s six licensed casino operators from burning through millions of dollars of cash every day, as China’s suspension of quarantine-free travel discourages visitors from the enclave’s largest source of tourism. Rounds of mass testing and the lockdown have helped curb the local transmission of the virus, and authorities in the city want infections to hold near zero to bolster the case for reopening the border.
Photo: Reuters
Macau on Saturday reported five cases of COVID-19, compared with 146 cases at the peak of the outbreak.
Casinos and other businesses will be operating with conditions including limiting staff numbers to 50 percent of normal, and disinfection of venues. Activities that require the removal of masks for extended periods of time, such as eating, must not be done indoors unless there is a separate room for each person. Dining-in at restaurants remains banned.
Public transport also resumed, with passenger capacity capped at 60 percent. Bars, cinemas, nightclubs and malls, except street-level shops, are to stay shut. The initial phase of resumption is to last through July 29.
“We won’t be seeing any tourists,” Lau said. “At the rate things are going, tourists may not come back until mid or late August.”
Macau’s gaming revenue plunged 46 percent in the first six months of this year. The enclave, the only place in China where casino gambling is legal, was battered by repeated lockdowns and travel restrictions on the mainland since outbreaks erupted there in March. Macau saw its own flareup last month and entered a shutdown from July 11.
The city’s gaming industry might only collect revenue of $7 billion this year, which would be a 35 percent drop from last year and 81 percent lower than the pre-pandemic level in 2019, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley analysts including Praveen Choudhary.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth