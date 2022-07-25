The clock is ticking for the world’s most indebted developer, whose liquidity woes sparked a broader debt crisis in China’s property industry that has gone on to engulf more home builders, threaten banks and pose growing challenges for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), once the country’s largest real-estate firm, previously said it was on track to deliver a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of this month. That leaves mere days for the builder with about US$300 billion of liabilities, just as a shakeup stirs fresh uncertainties.
The group said on Friday that chief executive officer Xia Haijun (夏海鈞) was forced to resign amid a company probe into how 13.4 billion yuan (US$2 billion) of deposits were used as security for third parties to obtain bank loans, which some borrowers then failed to pay back. Chief financial officer Pan Darong (潘大榮) was also made to step down.
Evergrande executive director Siu Shawn (肖恩) is to take over as CEO. Siu said that the firm has reached “basic consensus” on debt restructuring principles with multiple major global creditors, according to a Friday report by 21st Century Business Herald.
The company rocked markets late last year when it defaulted on dollar-bond payments after liquidity scares that began in 2020. Meanwhile, Evergrande’s creditors have been left with little detailed indication of how much they may recover, in what would be one of the nation’s largest-ever debt restructurings.
As risks build, the government has been ramping up support for the sector, just months away from a once-in-five-years Chinese Communist Party meeting where Xi is expected to seek a third term.
What began as a downturn in the housing market sparked by a government crackdown on developers’ excessive borrowing and real estate speculation in 2020 has snowballed in recent weeks into unprecedented loan boycotts from angry homebuyers and suppliers. Liquidity crunches have prompted developers to stall many projects across the country and leave fees unpaid. In one example of how this is all cascading, a group of small businesses and suppliers that said they’d stop paying their own debts blamed Evergrande for leaving them out of pocket.
Evergrande urged patience and asked investors not to take aggressive action during a call in March, but unresolved issues have only grown since. Adding to challenges posed by unfinished housing projects and delayed financial results, the company also recently suffered its first rejection from local creditors to extend a bond payment — a development that could result in a landmark onshore default.
Another focus is how authorities will balance any state intervention with long-standing efforts to wean the nation’s credit markets from assumptions that borrowers would be bailed out.
The extent of any government involvement is an open question after Evergrande established a seven-member risk management committee last year, including senior managers from state-owned bad debt manager China Cinda Asset Management Co (信達資產管理) and state-owned enterprises in its home province of Guangdong.
At the same time, senior Chinese regulators have repeatedly said in public remarks that debt risks at Evergrande and other distressed property companies should be dealt with in a “market-oriented way.”
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth