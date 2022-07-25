Public firms raise less cash on rate hikes

FIRST SIX MONTHS: The number of companies applying to raise funds increased 13.53 percent from a year earlier to 193, with their efforts largely aimed at paying down debt

Publicly traded companies raised NT$338.81 billion (US$11.33 billion) in funds in the first half of this year, down 27.76 percent from a year earlier, as higher interest rates raised the cost of corporate bond issuance and affected firms’ willingness to finance debt, the Financial Supervisory Commission said last week.

The 27.76 percent annual decline was the largest for the six-month period since 2016, when the figure dropped 41.3 percent.

Another factor was reduced bond sales from contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the commission said.

However, the number of companies applying to raise funds increased 13.53 percent from a year earlier to 193 in the first half, indicating that demand still existed, but companies had reduced the scale of fundraising after the central bank raised its policy rates twice in the six-month period to curb inflation.

Companies’ fundraising activities were largely aimed at repaying debt, while some firms raised funds to expand production capacity, the commission said.

In Taiwan, companies tend to raise funds by issuing corporate or convertible bonds, common shares or through private placement, the commission said.

In the first six months, 38 companies issued NT$164.69 billion in corporate bonds, down 42 percent year-on-year, it said.

TSMC issued NT$82.7 billion in corporate bonds in the first half, down 44 percent from a year earlier and the lowest for the same period in three years, the commission said.

The world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator this year slowed fundraising efforts for production expansion after raising its highest-ever amount from bond sales last year, it said.

Meanwhile, companies raised NT$74.57 billion by issuing new common shares in the first six months, down 12 percent from a year earlier. They obtained NT$54.55 billion from convertible bond issuances, nearly half the previous year’s total, the commission said.

In contrast, funds raised through private placement grew 140.3 percent annually to NT$55.06 billion in the first six months, it said, adding that 59 companies launched private placements, up 40.4 percent from a year earlier.

That included Cathay Century Insurance Co (國泰世紀產險) and Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽), who sought to strengthen their financial profile due to losses from COVID-19 insurance policies, the commission said.

Chailease Holding Co (中租控股), the nation’s top leasing services provider, raised NT$6 billion by issuing common stocks through private placement in the first half of the year, it said.