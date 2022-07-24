The US dollar shrugged off early weakness to edge higher against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed that US business activity this month shrank for the first time in nearly two years as a services slowdown outweighed manufacturing growth.
S&P Global on Friday said its preliminary — or “flash” — US Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) had tumbled far more than expected to 47.5 this month from a final reading of 52.3 last month.
With a reading below 50 indicating business activity had contracted, it is a development likely to feed into a vocal debate over whether the US economy is back in — or near — a recession after rebounding sharply from the downturn in early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US dollar found some support from safe-haven flows late on Friday, as investors’ appetite for riskier assets diminished with US indices selling off on some weak earnings reports.
Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar was 0.1 percent higher at 106.73. For the week, the index was down 1.2 percent.
NT DOLLAR
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar on Friday fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.026 to close at NT$29.916, up 0.1 percent for the week.
Friday’s dismal US data reflect a hit to sentiment, similar to that seen elsewhere around the globe, Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto, said.
“That’s a reflection of tighter financial conditions and also the fact that inflationary pressures remain elevated,” Rai said.
However, Rai said he was not reading too much into the US dollar’s weakness on Friday.
“Even if the US economy does slow down somewhat, I don’t think you can extrapolate some sort of medium-term dollar weakness ... because we are seeing similar things elsewhere,” he said.
SHRINKING ACTIVITY
Overall activity in the eurozone shrank due to an accelerating downturn in manufacturing and a near-stalling of service sector growth, with inflation pushing consumers to cut back spending, S&P Global’s Composite PMI, a good gauge of economic health, showed.
The euro was 0.4 percent lower against the dollar at US$1.0196.
The British pound slipped 0.2 percent against the US dollar to US$1.1979 after data showed that the UK’s businesses grew at their slowest pace in 17 months this month, fueling concerns about a slowdown in a British economy grappling with inflation at a four-decade high.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was 0.26 percent lower at US$0.6911, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.17 percent to US$0.6242.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
