Oil falls for third week due to anemic demand

Oil posted a weekly loss, with softer European economic data and signals of US fuel demand stalling souring the market’s outlook.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for September delivery fell 1.7 percent to US$64.70 a barrel in a choppy session. The contract is down 2.9 percent for the week.

The September contract for global benchmark Brent crude on Friday lost 0.6 percent to settle at US$103.20 a barrel, but posted a 2 percent weekly gain.

Broader markets swayed oil prices in sessions characterized by sharp swings and low liquidity. On Friday, soft eurozone economic activity data added to fears that a recession might be on the horizon.

Supply disruptions offset some of the bearishness, with a slowdown in crude deliveries to the US’ storage hub underscoring how tight inventories remain. TC Energy Corp reduced operating rates on a segment of Keystone running from Canada’s oil sands to Cushing, Oklahoma, by about 15 percent following a power supply disruption.

“Despite troubling signs for crude demand across China, Europe and the US, the oil market remains very tight and is not allowing WTI crude to break below the mid-US$90s,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Ed Moya said.

While crude remains more than one-quarter higher since the start of the year, the bulk of the gains triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been reversed. Central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have been raising interest rates to quell soaring inflation, triggering concerns of a slowdown that would sap demand for commodities including energy. That has hurt investor interest in crude oil, and traders are also continuing to monitor China’s continued response to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the market has not yet priced in the impact of EU sanctions aimed at Russian supplies, which adds impetus to the price-cap plan, a US Department of the Treasury official said.

In response to the news, the Bank of Russia governor said that Russia would not sell oil to countries that cap the price.

In a telephone call on Thursday, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed continued cooperation within OPEC+, the broad group that comprises OPEC and its allies.

“It was emphasized that a further coordination within OPEC+ is important,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

