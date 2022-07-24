Gold held onto gains and headed for its first weekly advance since early last month as investors weighed renewed concerns over economic growth.
Bullion’s reversal comes with more economic data fueling fears of a recession. US business activity this month contracted for the first time in more than two years, according to data released on Friday, adding to a slew of indicators earlier in the week that are painting a gloomy outlook. Meanwhile, a gauge of the greenback has retreated from its peak on Thursday last week.
“We are finally starting to see some weakness in the US dollar index, as gold bounces off an oversold level, recovering above US$1,700 for now,” said John Feeney, business development manager at Sydney-based bullion dealer Guardian Gold Australia. “We now expect this initial flight to the US dollar to start rotating back into gold as investors search for a true and reliable hedge against inflation.”
Also weighing on gold is ongoing selling by exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors, Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note.
Investors have withdrawn more than 101.6 tonnes from gold ETFs during the past four weeks, Fritsch said.
“ETFs recently saw outflows on 17 consecutive days,” he said.
Investors are to closely watch the US Federal Reserve’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday for clues about its monetary policy path.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points, the first increase in 11 years, as it confronts surging inflation.
Gold climbed above US$1,700 an ounce following the larger-than-expected rate hike.
“Even when the euro shed its gains again ... gold remained at its higher level,” Fritsch said.
Spot gold on Friday rose 0.1 percent to US$1,721.11 an ounce, gaining 2.4 percent for the week.
Prices climbed 1.3 percent in the prior session after earlier dropping to the lowest intraday level since March last year.
Gold futures rose 0.8 percent to settle at US$1,745.30 on the Comex. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 percent.
All other precious metals rallied except silver, which fell 1.1 percent. Palladium led gains at 7 percent.
Palladium is becoming the go-to commodity trade after strong earnings from Tesla Inc and as Chinese consumers resume vehicle purchases.
If US dollar weakness continues, palladium would be one of the commodities that benefit during this global economic growth downturn, Oanda Corp senior market analyst Ed Moya said.
“Palladium will benefit as recession fears for the US should put a cap on the dollar rally and demand for cars should still remain strong across US and China,” he said. “I think some traders viewed today’s first half of China auto sales as very positive for palladium.”
