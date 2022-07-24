Wall St falls as ad tech stocks drop

WEAKER DATA: Corporate earnings have been better than expected, but are still worse than what investors have gotten used to, a chief investment officer said

US stocks ended lower on Friday as disappointing earnings from Snap Inc spooked investors, and shares in social media and ad tech firms dropped, offsetting gains from card issuer American Express Co following an upbeat forecast.

Still, all three major indices posted weekly gains, despite Friday’s losses, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite closing out the week 3.3 percent higher. The S&P 500 advanced 2.4 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2 percent.

Snapchat owner posted its weakest-ever quarterly sales growth as a public company, sending Snap’s shares down nearly 40 percent, while Twitter Inc reversed earlier losses to add 0.8 percent following a surprise fall in revenue.

Other online companies that depend heavily on ads, such as tech giants Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc tumbled 7.6 percent and 5.6 percent respectively, weighing on the NASDAQ.

Meta and Alphabet are set to post their earnings next week, along with mega-cap peers, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.

The S&P 500 communication services and information technology tumbled 4.3 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, leading declines among the index’s 11 sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 137.61 points, or 0.43 percent, to 31,899.29, the S&P 500 lost 37.32 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,961.63 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 225.50 points, or 1.87 percent, to 11,834.11.

“Earnings are coming in less bad than feared, but they’re deteriorating from what we got used to and accustomed to over the last several quarters,” Crossmark Global Investments chief investment officer Bob Doll said.

With 106 of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings through Friday morning, 75.5 percent have topped analyst expectations, below the 81 percent beat rate over the past four quarters, Refinitiv data showed.

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve’s meeting and second-quarter US GDP data next week. While the US central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points to curb runaway inflation, the GDP data are likely to be negative again.

Meanwhile, a survey on Friday showed that US business activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years this month, deepening concerns about an economy stunted by high inflation, rising interest rates and dwindling consumer confidence.

“Economic data is coming in weaker ... kind of confirming the fact that a recession is highly likely over the next 12 months. And the markets is trying to figure out what that looks like with economic growth slowing significantly the Fed in the midst of pretty aggressive tightening fiscal,” said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

American Express rose 1.9 percent on strong earnings.

Volume on US exchanges was 10.38 billion shares, compared with the 11.53 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.43-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 2.49-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week highs and 31 new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 32 new highs and 74 new lows.