US stocks ended lower on Friday as disappointing earnings from Snap Inc spooked investors, and shares in social media and ad tech firms dropped, offsetting gains from card issuer American Express Co following an upbeat forecast.
Still, all three major indices posted weekly gains, despite Friday’s losses, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite closing out the week 3.3 percent higher. The S&P 500 advanced 2.4 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2 percent.
Snapchat owner posted its weakest-ever quarterly sales growth as a public company, sending Snap’s shares down nearly 40 percent, while Twitter Inc reversed earlier losses to add 0.8 percent following a surprise fall in revenue.
Photo: Reuters
Other online companies that depend heavily on ads, such as tech giants Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc tumbled 7.6 percent and 5.6 percent respectively, weighing on the NASDAQ.
Meta and Alphabet are set to post their earnings next week, along with mega-cap peers, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.
The S&P 500 communication services and information technology tumbled 4.3 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, leading declines among the index’s 11 sectors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 137.61 points, or 0.43 percent, to 31,899.29, the S&P 500 lost 37.32 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,961.63 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 225.50 points, or 1.87 percent, to 11,834.11.
“Earnings are coming in less bad than feared, but they’re deteriorating from what we got used to and accustomed to over the last several quarters,” Crossmark Global Investments chief investment officer Bob Doll said.
With 106 of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings through Friday morning, 75.5 percent have topped analyst expectations, below the 81 percent beat rate over the past four quarters, Refinitiv data showed.
All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve’s meeting and second-quarter US GDP data next week. While the US central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points to curb runaway inflation, the GDP data are likely to be negative again.
Meanwhile, a survey on Friday showed that US business activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years this month, deepening concerns about an economy stunted by high inflation, rising interest rates and dwindling consumer confidence.
“Economic data is coming in weaker ... kind of confirming the fact that a recession is highly likely over the next 12 months. And the markets is trying to figure out what that looks like with economic growth slowing significantly the Fed in the midst of pretty aggressive tightening fiscal,” said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors in Hunt Valley, Maryland.
American Express rose 1.9 percent on strong earnings.
Volume on US exchanges was 10.38 billion shares, compared with the 11.53 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.43-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 2.49-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week highs and 31 new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 32 new highs and 74 new lows.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth