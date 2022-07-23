World Business Quick Take

Agencies





EUROZONE

Private-sector activity falls

Private-sector activity in the eurozone this month unexpectedly shrank for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns of early last year, adding to signs that a recession might be on the horizon. A survey of purchasing managers by S&P Global dropped to a 17-month low, dipping beneath the level that signals contraction. The downturn was driven by worsening output among manufacturers and a near-stalling of service-sector growth. Economists had expected a mild expansion. “A steep loss of new orders, falling backlogs of work and gloomier business expectations all point to the rate of decline gathering further momentum,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at S&P Global. “Of greatest concern is the plight of manufacturing, where producers are reporting that weaker-than-expected sales have led to an unprecedented rise in unsold stock.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Confidence remains low

Consumers remained “severely depressed” this month, according to a survey that highlights the scale of the challenge facing the next prime minister. Soaring food and fuel prices and rising interest rates kept confidence at a 48-year low, the research carried by out GfK found. The contest to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the ruling Conservative Party is taking place amid the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, with inflation at a 40-year high and on track to hit double figures in months. The battle pits Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss, who has promised tens of billions of pounds of tax cuts if she wins, against former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, a continuity candidate staking his hopes on a reputation for prudence. “Against this financial backdrop, the UK electorate is looking for a new leadership with a commitment to unleashing growth, tackling inflation and cutting taxation,” said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK. “The successful candidate will need to deliver a much-needed shot in the economic arm of the country if they are to help improve consumer confidence.” All of the measures that make up GfK’s confidence index remained deep in negative territory. The only bright spot emerged when households were asked how they expected their financial situation to change over the coming year. Staton said evidence of a modest improvement “might reflect optimism over imminent change at the top of the UK government.”

SOCIAL MEDIA

Snap shares plunge

Snap Inc plunged after reporting disappointing sales, roiled by a major slowdown in ad spending and rising competition for dwindling marketing dollars. Shares of Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc fell in tandem. Second-quarter revenue grew 13 percent to US$1.11 billion, Snap said on Thursday, falling short of analysts’ expectations for US$1.14 billion. Advertisers are slashing budgets more than expected — a trend the company attributed to broad economic uncertainty. Snap makes the Snapchat app, which reached 347 million daily active users in the quarter. The company did not issue financial guidance for the third quarter, except to say that this far into the period, revenue is about flat compared with the same quarter last year. In the second quarter, Snap posted a net loss of US$422 million, more than the US$332.7 million average estimate. Snap shares fell as much as 28 percent in post-market trading after closing at US$16.35.