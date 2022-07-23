EUROZONE
Private-sector activity falls
Private-sector activity in the eurozone this month unexpectedly shrank for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns of early last year, adding to signs that a recession might be on the horizon. A survey of purchasing managers by S&P Global dropped to a 17-month low, dipping beneath the level that signals contraction. The downturn was driven by worsening output among manufacturers and a near-stalling of service-sector growth. Economists had expected a mild expansion. “A steep loss of new orders, falling backlogs of work and gloomier business expectations all point to the rate of decline gathering further momentum,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at S&P Global. “Of greatest concern is the plight of manufacturing, where producers are reporting that weaker-than-expected sales have led to an unprecedented rise in unsold stock.”
UNITED KINGDOM
Confidence remains low
Consumers remained “severely depressed” this month, according to a survey that highlights the scale of the challenge facing the next prime minister. Soaring food and fuel prices and rising interest rates kept confidence at a 48-year low, the research carried by out GfK found. The contest to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson as leader of the ruling Conservative Party is taking place amid the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, with inflation at a 40-year high and on track to hit double figures in months. The battle pits Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss, who has promised tens of billions of pounds of tax cuts if she wins, against former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, a continuity candidate staking his hopes on a reputation for prudence. “Against this financial backdrop, the UK electorate is looking for a new leadership with a commitment to unleashing growth, tackling inflation and cutting taxation,” said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK. “The successful candidate will need to deliver a much-needed shot in the economic arm of the country if they are to help improve consumer confidence.” All of the measures that make up GfK’s confidence index remained deep in negative territory. The only bright spot emerged when households were asked how they expected their financial situation to change over the coming year. Staton said evidence of a modest improvement “might reflect optimism over imminent change at the top of the UK government.”
SOCIAL MEDIA
Snap shares plunge
Snap Inc plunged after reporting disappointing sales, roiled by a major slowdown in ad spending and rising competition for dwindling marketing dollars. Shares of Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc fell in tandem. Second-quarter revenue grew 13 percent to US$1.11 billion, Snap said on Thursday, falling short of analysts’ expectations for US$1.14 billion. Advertisers are slashing budgets more than expected — a trend the company attributed to broad economic uncertainty. Snap makes the Snapchat app, which reached 347 million daily active users in the quarter. The company did not issue financial guidance for the third quarter, except to say that this far into the period, revenue is about flat compared with the same quarter last year. In the second quarter, Snap posted a net loss of US$422 million, more than the US$332.7 million average estimate. Snap shares fell as much as 28 percent in post-market trading after closing at US$16.35.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth