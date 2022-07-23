France’s divided parliament yesterday passed its first major piece of legislation since elections last month, greenlighting a 20 billion euro (US$20 billion) package to help low-income families struggling with inflation.
The vote in the early hours of the morning provided a boost for the government of French President Emmanuel Macron, which is 39 seats short of a majority and was desperate to show it could build consensus.
The so-called “emergency purchasing power bill” passed with 341 members of parliament in favor, 116 against and 21 abstentions in a vote that took place shortly before 6am.
“Building majorities for projects to provide real solutions to the French people: we succeeded,” French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on Twitter.
The legislation includes a range of measures designed to help consumers, such as extending fuel tax cuts, raising pensions and benefits, and capping rent increases. It also gives the government powers to tackle a looming energy crisis.
One of the most controversial measures authorizes the state to re-open a coal-fired power station in eastern France in the event of power shortages this winter.
“The return of coal is not good news,” said Maud Bregeon from Macron’s Republic on the Move party, adding that the move is a “temporary” response to “an exceptional situation.”
French politics has been cast into an unusual period of instability following parliamentary elections last month that saw recently re-elected Macron lose his majority.
The government suffered its first defeat on Tuesday last week when opposition parties voted down a proposal to give the government powers to demand travelers show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
The first two weeks of debates has been frequently bad-tempered, with one ruling member of parliament suggesting that the assembly had “an atmosphere like a football match.”
Marine le Pen, whose National Rally (RN) party increased its number of seats 10-fold in the elections, has sought to portray her bloc as a responsible opposition force.
“We as RN members of parliament have clearly understood the message from the French people,” Le Pen said earlier this week. “They don’t want obstructionism, but constructive work.”
She took potshots at Macron, who defeated her in presidential elections in April, saying he was a “prisoner in a palace who thinks he can still command everything.”
Although the cost-of-living bill passed with a wide majority, analysts say other pieces of planned legislation, such as pension reform, will be far more difficult to pass.
Another vote to authorize an emergency budget to fund the cost-of-living package will follow, with debates possibly this weekend.
