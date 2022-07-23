Mortgage program for young people totals NT$10.27bn

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Mortgage operations for young first-time home buyers in May totaled NT$10.27 billion (US$343.29 million), the highest in four-and-a-half years, as a monetary tightening cycle incentivized participation in a program of preferential interest rates, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The interest rate for the program in May was 1.525 percent, lower than borrowing costs of 1.6 percent for mortgages at major state-run banks, the ministry said in a statement.

The preferential interest rate is to increase to 1.65 percent after the central bank on June 16 raised the rediscount rate by 0.125 percentage points for the second time this year to fight inflation, the ministry said.

However, the program’s rate is still lower than the 1.725 percent for average mortgages, it said.

Mortgage activity for young first-home buyers has trended downward since 2016, with an average monthly volume of NT$5.6 billion for the past two years, it said.

The shift likely also had to do with building companies wrapping up construction on presale projects, increasing mortgage values, it said.

The low-interest program, which is due to expire at the end of this year, is intended to ease an unaffordability issue affecting young first-time home buyers, the ministry said, adding that policymakers have raised the loan ceiling for preferential interest rates from NT$5 million per house to NT$8 million, in line with soaring home prices.

The program has benefited 324,000 home buyers, with mortgages totaling NT$1.33 trillion after five rounds of extensions, the ministry said.