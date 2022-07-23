Jobless rate rises to 3.74 percent

VIRUS EFFECTS: The figures suggest that the COVID-19 situation and its impact on jobs has lingered, but things are not as serious as they were in May, an official said

The unemployment rate last month gained 0.06 percentage points to 3.74 percent, the highest in eight months, driven by an increase in first-time jobseekers, as well as business downsizing and closures, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

“It is common for the jobless rate to rise mildly during the graduation season in June and August,” DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said, adding that lingering COVID-19 infections also weighed on the job market.

The gauge after seasonal adjustments held steady at 3.73 percent.

The number of unemployed people stood at 442,000, an advance of 8,000 people from a month earlier, with first-time jobseekers contributing 7,000, while business downsizing and closures accounted for 3,000, the statistics agency’s monthly report showed.

The number of people who quit jobs declined 1,000, it said.

Altogether, 147,000 people lost jobs to business downsizing and closures, an increase of 3,000 from May, although the rate of the rise slowed significantly, Chen said.

There were 293,000 people who worked fewer than 35 hours a week, down from 296,000 a month earlier, she said.

“The figures suggest the negative impact of the virus infections lingers, but the situation is not as serious as it was in May,” she said.

The situation should improve, as infections have steadily declined and the government has introduced fresh stimulus measures to support private consumption, she said, adding that the DGBAS would closely monitor unemployment readings.

The unemployment period last month averaged 20.4 weeks, down 0.4 weeks from May, the report said.

The difference was more evident among first-time jobseekers, with the unemployed period for that group falling 3.8 weeks to 20.2 weeks, it said.

Still, university graduates had the highest jobless rate at 5.34 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.42 percent and people with graduate degrees at 2.81 percent, it said.

The jobless rate for people with a junior college education was 2.73 percent and the rate for people with grade school education was 2.59 percent, the report said.

People aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate of 12.41 percent, followed by the 15-to-19 age bracket at 9.29 percent, the 25-to-29 age group at 6.15 percent and the 30-to-34 age group at 3.84 percent, it said.

The jobless rate was the lowest for people aged 45 and older at 2.37 percent, it said.

Taiwan’s unemployment rate is higher than South Korea’s 3.0 percent and Japan’s 2.8 percent, but lower than Hong Kong’s 4.8 percent, government data showed.