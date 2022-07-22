World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TECHNOLOGY

Samsung touts battery plant

Samsung SDI Co plans to build a second battery plant in Malaysia to boost production of cylinder-type cells used in electric vehicles and electronics devices, it said in a statement yesterday. The company has budgeted 1.7 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) for the plant, which is to produce so-called 21700 batteries, referring to a 21mm wide and 70mm long cell, to “respond to increasing demand for cylinder-type batteries,” the South Korean firm said. Mass production is to start in 2024. The new plant is expected to be a “starting point” for Samsung SDI to become a leader in the global battery market by 2030, Samsung CEO Choi Yoon-ho said at a groundbreaking ceremony in Seremban.

MANUFACTURING

ABB to pull out of Russia

Swiss-Swedish engineering giant ABB Ltd yesterday said it would quit Russia as a result of Moscow’s war in Ukraine and the related international sanctions against it. Russia accounts for only 1 to 2 percent of ABB’s overall annual turnover and the decision to pull out would have an estimated financial effect of about US$57 million in the second quarter of this year, the group said. Separately, ABB said that its net profit fell about 50 percent to US$379 million in the second quarter, largely as a result of one-off charges. Sales, on the other hand, grew 6 percent to US$7.2 billion in the period from April to last month, ABB said.

TELECOMS

Nokia posts strong earnings

Nokia Oyj yesterday reported better-than-expected earnings and said it is on track to meet full-year guidance amid strong demand for 5G gear from mobile phone carriers. The Finnish maker of mobile networks reported an adjusted operating profit of 714 million euros (US$727 million) for the second quarter of this year, beating an average analyst estimate of 640.5 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.10 euros, more than estimated by analysts. Nokia said its mobile networks unit returned to growth and “executed well” against supply-related challenges, which continued to cause disruptions for 5G equipment vendors in the second quarter.

MYANMAR

Outlook remains weak

The outlook for the economy remains weak, as surging inflation, US dollar shortages and lingering domestic conflict pose challenges to its COVID-19 pandemic recovery, the World Bank said yesterday. The lender estimated that GDP this year would be about 13 percent lower than in 2019, despite an upwardly revised 3 percent GDP growth forecast for the fiscal year ending September, it said in its latest Myanmar Economic Monitor. The economy contracted 18 percent in the previous fiscal year, the bank estimated. The latest available data indicate that inflation in March accelerated to 17.3 percent year-on-year, it said.

FRANCE

Firms urged to help public

The government is working with companies making huge profits from high energy prices so that they make further gestures to help the public cope with rising inflation, government spokesman Olivier Veran said yesterday. Veran told France Info radio that he hoped announcements on the matter could come up soon, possibly by the end of this week. “We hope these gestures are amplified,” Veran said, referring to companies such as TotalEnergies SE, which last month offered fuel price discounts, and shipping group CMA CGM SA, which lowered container rates.