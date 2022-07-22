TECHNOLOGY
Samsung touts battery plant
Samsung SDI Co plans to build a second battery plant in Malaysia to boost production of cylinder-type cells used in electric vehicles and electronics devices, it said in a statement yesterday. The company has budgeted 1.7 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) for the plant, which is to produce so-called 21700 batteries, referring to a 21mm wide and 70mm long cell, to “respond to increasing demand for cylinder-type batteries,” the South Korean firm said. Mass production is to start in 2024. The new plant is expected to be a “starting point” for Samsung SDI to become a leader in the global battery market by 2030, Samsung CEO Choi Yoon-ho said at a groundbreaking ceremony in Seremban.
MANUFACTURING
ABB to pull out of Russia
Swiss-Swedish engineering giant ABB Ltd yesterday said it would quit Russia as a result of Moscow’s war in Ukraine and the related international sanctions against it. Russia accounts for only 1 to 2 percent of ABB’s overall annual turnover and the decision to pull out would have an estimated financial effect of about US$57 million in the second quarter of this year, the group said. Separately, ABB said that its net profit fell about 50 percent to US$379 million in the second quarter, largely as a result of one-off charges. Sales, on the other hand, grew 6 percent to US$7.2 billion in the period from April to last month, ABB said.
TELECOMS
Nokia posts strong earnings
Nokia Oyj yesterday reported better-than-expected earnings and said it is on track to meet full-year guidance amid strong demand for 5G gear from mobile phone carriers. The Finnish maker of mobile networks reported an adjusted operating profit of 714 million euros (US$727 million) for the second quarter of this year, beating an average analyst estimate of 640.5 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.10 euros, more than estimated by analysts. Nokia said its mobile networks unit returned to growth and “executed well” against supply-related challenges, which continued to cause disruptions for 5G equipment vendors in the second quarter.
MYANMAR
Outlook remains weak
The outlook for the economy remains weak, as surging inflation, US dollar shortages and lingering domestic conflict pose challenges to its COVID-19 pandemic recovery, the World Bank said yesterday. The lender estimated that GDP this year would be about 13 percent lower than in 2019, despite an upwardly revised 3 percent GDP growth forecast for the fiscal year ending September, it said in its latest Myanmar Economic Monitor. The economy contracted 18 percent in the previous fiscal year, the bank estimated. The latest available data indicate that inflation in March accelerated to 17.3 percent year-on-year, it said.
FRANCE
Firms urged to help public
The government is working with companies making huge profits from high energy prices so that they make further gestures to help the public cope with rising inflation, government spokesman Olivier Veran said yesterday. Veran told France Info radio that he hoped announcements on the matter could come up soon, possibly by the end of this week. “We hope these gestures are amplified,” Veran said, referring to companies such as TotalEnergies SE, which last month offered fuel price discounts, and shipping group CMA CGM SA, which lowered container rates.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth