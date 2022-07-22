The Bank of Japan (BOJ) dug its heels in on its easy-money policies yesterday while raising its inflation forecast, even as other countries hike interest rates to tackle soaring prices.
Japanese policymakers have refused to move away measures put in place a decade ago as the BOJ battles to achieve sustained price rises in the world’s third-largest economy.
The decision leaves it increasingly alone as its peers raise rates, sending the yen tumbling to a 24-year low against the US dollar.
Highlighting the different approaches, the European Central Bank yesterday announced its first rate increase since 2011.
Prices are rising in Japan, and the BOJ raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.3 percent, up from 1.9 percent in April, “due to rises in prices of such items as energy, food, and durable goods,” it said.
“Thereafter, the rate of increase is expected to decelerate” as energy prices stabilize, it said.
The BOJ added that it would hold rates at minus-0.1 percent and continue buying unlimited government bonds to maintain a low cap on long-term yields.
These monetary easing policies are intended to achieve sustained inflation of 2 percent, a target the bank considers key for stable growth.
The central bank views the price increases as temporary and sees no need to change tack.
“There is no sign of meaningful accelerations in the rate of increase in wages, which is necessary for a sustainable rise of prices,” BNP Paribas SA chief economist Ryutaro Kono said.
Some said that rate hikes would not address current inflationary pressure in Japan.
“Higher rates would do little to meaningfully change the situation,” Moody’s Analytics senior economist Stefan Angrick said.
“Inflation in Japan is driven predominantly by higher prices for imported food and energy, which are beyond the BOJ’s reach,” he said.
Rate hikes are also not guaranteed to boost the yen, he added.
“Many other currencies have depreciated against the dollar despite their respective central banks hiking rates,” he said.
Following Friday’s announcement, the US dollar jumped as high as ￥138.55 before easing slightly, although that still compares with ￥115 at the start of the year.
The BOJ cut the current fiscal year’s economic growth forecast to 2.4 percent, down from 2.9 percent in its previous forecast, warning that “extremely high uncertainties” remain, including COVID-19 and the situation in Ukraine.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth