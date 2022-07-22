Bank of Japan sticks to easing and raises its inflation forecast

AFP, TOKYO





The Bank of Japan (BOJ) dug its heels in on its easy-money policies yesterday while raising its inflation forecast, even as other countries hike interest rates to tackle soaring prices.

Japanese policymakers have refused to move away measures put in place a decade ago as the BOJ battles to achieve sustained price rises in the world’s third-largest economy.

The decision leaves it increasingly alone as its peers raise rates, sending the yen tumbling to a 24-year low against the US dollar.

People shop at an Akidai YK supermarket in Tokyo, Japan, on June 27. Photo: Bloomberg

Highlighting the different approaches, the European Central Bank yesterday announced its first rate increase since 2011.

Prices are rising in Japan, and the BOJ raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.3 percent, up from 1.9 percent in April, “due to rises in prices of such items as energy, food, and durable goods,” it said.

“Thereafter, the rate of increase is expected to decelerate” as energy prices stabilize, it said.

The BOJ added that it would hold rates at minus-0.1 percent and continue buying unlimited government bonds to maintain a low cap on long-term yields.

These monetary easing policies are intended to achieve sustained inflation of 2 percent, a target the bank considers key for stable growth.

The central bank views the price increases as temporary and sees no need to change tack.

“There is no sign of meaningful accelerations in the rate of increase in wages, which is necessary for a sustainable rise of prices,” BNP Paribas SA chief economist Ryutaro Kono said.

Some said that rate hikes would not address current inflationary pressure in Japan.

“Higher rates would do little to meaningfully change the situation,” Moody’s Analytics senior economist Stefan Angrick said.

“Inflation in Japan is driven predominantly by higher prices for imported food and energy, which are beyond the BOJ’s reach,” he said.

Rate hikes are also not guaranteed to boost the yen, he added.

“Many other currencies have depreciated against the dollar despite their respective central banks hiking rates,” he said.

Following Friday’s announcement, the US dollar jumped as high as ￥138.55 before easing slightly, although that still compares with ￥115 at the start of the year.

The BOJ cut the current fiscal year’s economic growth forecast to 2.4 percent, down from 2.9 percent in its previous forecast, warning that “extremely high uncertainties” remain, including COVID-19 and the situation in Ukraine.