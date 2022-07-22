Italy’s worsening crisis sparks sell-off

PRIME MINISTER RESIGNS: The turmoil in Rome has cast doubt on the country’s ability to unlock 200 billion euros in aid from the EU, adding to economic risks, analysts said

Bloomberg





Italian bonds and stocks dropped after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi failed to muster sufficient support from his coalition allies, putting the government on the brink of collapse and threatening to unleash a fresh phase of turmoil for the nation’s debt.

The latest political crisis sets the stage for snap elections and an extended period of uncertainty. The developments also raise pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB), which is expected to begin purchasing bonds to shield countries such as Italy from market speculation.

It is had to design such a tool as it prepares to increase interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, second left, yesterday arrives at the Quirinale Palace in Rome for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Photo: EPA-EFE

Investor reaction to the news from Italy was clear, with the yield on the country’s 10-year note jumping as much as 19 basis points to 3.58 percent, its highest since late last month.

The spread over equivalent German bonds, a common gauge of risk, rose to 232 basis points. Citigroup Inc sees the gap reaching 250 to 275 basis points in the event of an election.

There was also a stock sell-off, with the Italy Stock Market Index falling as much as 2.4 percent.

This is “not a good day to be invested in Italy,” Nordea Asset Management AB senior macro strategist Sebastien Galy said.

The news also adds to the litany of troubles for the EU, which is already grappling with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis that has sent inflation across the region soaring and the threat of a recession.

For Italy, it casts doubt over the budget and progress on reforms needed to unlock 200 billion euros (US$203.71 billion) in aid from the EU.

Three of Draghi’s coalition partners on Wednesday withdrew their support, and Draghi yesterday tendered his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc economists said the developments are “adding policy uncertainty to the economic risk posed by the energy crisis.”

Attention now turns to the ECB, which is expected to use an interest-rate hike to contain a fallout from higher rates on weaker economies in the region.

The Italy upheaval complicates the ECB’s task because the instrument is intended to curb unwarranted spikes in sovereign yields as monetary policy shifts, rather than soften the market impact of domestic events.

“This creates a tremendous communications challenge for the ECB,” Mizuho International PLC head of global macro strategies trading Peter Chatwell said.

“The anti-fragmentation tool arguably has no place to intervene in the market’s valuation of sovereign risk during a political crisis, as the political crisis could turn out to change the credit quality of the sovereign,” he said.