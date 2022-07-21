World Business Quick Take

UKRAINE

Payment deferral planned

The government said yesterday that it intends to postpone repayments of eurobonds and payments of interest on them for two years from Aug. 1. The government, which is trying to deal with the effects of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, instructed the Ministry of Finance to hold negotiations with creditors on deferring payments by Aug. 15, and promised additional interest on postponed payments. The government is also planning to postpone payment on GDP-linked warrants to August 2024 from May next year, it said. Ukraine is facing a record external debt payment in September of almost 57 billion hryvnias (US$1.93 billion), and state budget revenue covers only one-third of its financial needs.

GERMANY

Uniper bailout talks slated

Details of a Uniper SE bailout could be discussed at a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, the Handelsblatt daily said yesterday, citing people familiar with the negotiations. A rescue package for Uniper must be agreed by Monday next week, when the utility could face more serious funding issues as a result of reduced gas supplies from Russia, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Berlin is leaning toward taking an equity stake of 15 to 30 percent in Uniper as the preferred option for a bailout of the stricken group, the sources said.

CHINA

Developer bailout planned

A city facing the country’s most boycotts by angry homeowners is setting up a bailout fund to help cash-strapped developers complete housing projects. Henan Asset Management Co (河南資產管理) and government-backed developer Zhengzhou Real Estate Group (鄭州地產集團) are to jointly set up a fund for the real-estate sector, the provincial asset manager said in a statement on Tuesday, without providing further details. Zhengzhou’s fund marks the first state-backed bailout proposal in the country, as the government grapples with a property crisis that risks engulfing banks and middle-class homeowners.

INDIA

Gasoline export levy axed

The government eliminated a levy on gasoline exports and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed, benefiting the country’s largest fuel exporter, Reliance Industries Ltd, and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp. New Delhi reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees (US$0.03) a liter and scrapped a 6 rupees levy on gasoline exports, a government notification said. It also exempted overseas shipments from refineries located in export-focused zones. The tax on domestically produced crude oil has been lowered by about 27 percent to 17,000 rupees a tonne.

MYANMAR

Last foreign telecom to exit

Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo is in talks to sell its local unit in what would mark the exit of the country’s last foreign telecom, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The people said Doha-based Ooredoo has informed the Posts and Telecommunications Department of its intention to sell the unit, which was Myanmar’s third-biggest operator with nearly 15 million users in 2020, before the industry was disrupted by last year’s military coup. The main potential buyers include local conglomerate Young Investment Group, Singapore-headquartered network infrastructure operator Campana Group and SkyNet telecom, the people said.