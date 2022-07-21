UKRAINE
Payment deferral planned
The government said yesterday that it intends to postpone repayments of eurobonds and payments of interest on them for two years from Aug. 1. The government, which is trying to deal with the effects of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, instructed the Ministry of Finance to hold negotiations with creditors on deferring payments by Aug. 15, and promised additional interest on postponed payments. The government is also planning to postpone payment on GDP-linked warrants to August 2024 from May next year, it said. Ukraine is facing a record external debt payment in September of almost 57 billion hryvnias (US$1.93 billion), and state budget revenue covers only one-third of its financial needs.
GERMANY
Uniper bailout talks slated
Details of a Uniper SE bailout could be discussed at a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, the Handelsblatt daily said yesterday, citing people familiar with the negotiations. A rescue package for Uniper must be agreed by Monday next week, when the utility could face more serious funding issues as a result of reduced gas supplies from Russia, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Berlin is leaning toward taking an equity stake of 15 to 30 percent in Uniper as the preferred option for a bailout of the stricken group, the sources said.
CHINA
Developer bailout planned
A city facing the country’s most boycotts by angry homeowners is setting up a bailout fund to help cash-strapped developers complete housing projects. Henan Asset Management Co (河南資產管理) and government-backed developer Zhengzhou Real Estate Group (鄭州地產集團) are to jointly set up a fund for the real-estate sector, the provincial asset manager said in a statement on Tuesday, without providing further details. Zhengzhou’s fund marks the first state-backed bailout proposal in the country, as the government grapples with a property crisis that risks engulfing banks and middle-class homeowners.
INDIA
Gasoline export levy axed
The government eliminated a levy on gasoline exports and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed, benefiting the country’s largest fuel exporter, Reliance Industries Ltd, and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp. New Delhi reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees (US$0.03) a liter and scrapped a 6 rupees levy on gasoline exports, a government notification said. It also exempted overseas shipments from refineries located in export-focused zones. The tax on domestically produced crude oil has been lowered by about 27 percent to 17,000 rupees a tonne.
MYANMAR
Last foreign telecom to exit
Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo is in talks to sell its local unit in what would mark the exit of the country’s last foreign telecom, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The people said Doha-based Ooredoo has informed the Posts and Telecommunications Department of its intention to sell the unit, which was Myanmar’s third-biggest operator with nearly 15 million users in 2020, before the industry was disrupted by last year’s military coup. The main potential buyers include local conglomerate Young Investment Group, Singapore-headquartered network infrastructure operator Campana Group and SkyNet telecom, the people said.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth