Netflix subscriber numbers drop two quarters in a row

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Netflix Inc on Tuesday reported losing subscribers for the second quarter in a row as the streaming giant battles fierce competition and viewer belt-tightening, but the company assured investors of better days ahead.

The loss of 970,000 paying customers in the second quarter of this year was not as big as expected, and left Netflix with just shy of 221 million subscribers.

“Tough in some ways, losing a million and calling it success, but really we are set up very well for the next year,” Netflix founder and cochief executive officer Reed Hastings said in an earnings presentation.

Cast members of Netflix show Stranger Things pose for a picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters

The company said in its earnings report that it expects to gain 1 million paid subscribers this quarter.

Netflix executives said the company would get tougher on sharing logins and passwords, which allow many to access the platform’s content without paying.

The company is aiming to have an account-sharing payment system deployed broadly by next year.

Meanwhile, Netflix is working with Microsoft Corp to launch a cheaper subscription plan that includes advertisements, which the New York Times has reported could launch by the end of this year.

Netflix opted to develop the lower-cost offering after a disappointing first quarter, in which it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade — and after years of resistance against the idea of running ads.

Microsoft would be responsible for designing and managing the platform for advertisers who want to serve ads to Netflix users.

Netflix has been investing heavily in original content, such as hit shows Squid Game and Stranger Things, to fend off powerhouse competitors including Walt Disney Co, with its Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

The most recent fourth season of Stranger Things racked up 1.3 billion hours of viewing in just four weeks, making it the platform’s biggest-ever English-language release, the company said.

Meanwhile, about 284 million hours were spent watching the latest season of The Umbrella Academy, executives said.

Action thriller The Gray Man — based on a novel of the same name, and set for release on Netflix on Friday — is “mind-blowing,” cochief executive officer Ted Sarandos said in the earnings presentation.

“Netflix’s ability to produce smash hit content is undoubted,” GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders said. “However, with the loss of almost 1 million members since the prior quarter, translating this into commercial success is proving to be more of a challenge.”

Challenges facing Netflix include changing habits, as house-bound people who signed on for the service during the COVID-19 pandemic are re-evaluating their subscriptions now that they are resuming their former lifestyles, Saunders said.

However, the analyst said Netflix gained 27.7 million subscribers since the second quarter of last year.

“Despite the slowdown, Netflix isn’t in trouble,” Saunders said. “However, to get back into growth it will need to change — but that change needs to be more about evolution than revolution.”