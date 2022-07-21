ASML Holding NV halved its sales growth guidance for this year as a decision to ship deliveries before quality checks are completed meant it had to delay booking some revenue.
Expected sales growth for this year was cut to about 10 percent from approximately 20 percent, Europe’s largest semiconductor equipment maker said yesterday.
The company’s sales forecast for the third quarter of the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Photo: REUTERS
ASML yesterday predicted sales of 5.1 billion euros to 5.4 billion euros (US$5.22 billion to US$5.53 billion) for the third quarter compared with an estimate of 6.48 billion euros in a Bloomberg analyst survey.
The firm last year began skipping some final testing in its factories to speed up delivery. This meant clients got their machines earlier, but ASML had to delay sales recognition for those shipments until formal customer acceptance.
The value of fast shipments leading to delayed revenue recognition is expected to increase to 2.8 billion euros from a previous forecast of about 1 billion euros, the company said.
“What we saw in the second quarter, which is basically an acceleration of supply chain constraints, is actually also happening in the third quarter,” ASML CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement. “I think it will happen throughout the remainder of the year.”
ASML shares have been under additional pressure since the US started pushing the Netherlands to ban the company from selling some deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems to China. Washington is focused on banning sales of the most advanced type of DUV technology, immersion lithography machines, Bloomberg reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Dutch government, which confirmed that US officials are seeking to expand an existing moratorium on the sale of such systems to China, has yet to agree to any additional restrictions.
ASML opposes the proposed ban because DUV lithography equipment is already a mature technology, Wennink said earlier this year.
“The geopolitical situation, the technological sovereignty that countries are after is driving” big investment and subsidy programs, he said in a separate statement yesterday.
He said that ASML expects a “quadrupling or quintupling” of the semiconductor content in the longer term despite “mixed signals” in the short term.
ASML has cornered the market for the latest advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment needed to make cutting-edge chips that are faster, cheaper and more efficient.
“The demand is still significantly higher than what we can make,” Wennink said. “This was the situation in the last quarter. It’s still the same. We don’t see any demand reduction.”
Wennink said despite “very strong” demand, the company sees a slowdown particularly in products such as PCs and smartphones.
The Dutch company’s customers include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co, which have been investing heavily to keep up with rebounding demand as COVID-19 lockdowns ended.
It competes with Japan’s Nikon Corp in DUV machines used to produce more mature chips.
In the second quarter, ASML sold a total of 91 lithography machines.
This year, it is planning to ship 55 extreme ultraviolet devices, which etch smaller circuits while increasing capacity and speed, but it would only book revenue for 40 systems because of the sales recognition delay, it said.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth