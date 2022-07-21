People’s willingness to buy new houses fell to a five-year low this month amid central bank rate hikes and concerns over a possible recession, a Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) survey showed yesterday.
Seventy-two percent of the 19,821 respondents polled from July 1 to 7 said it was not the right time to purchase a house, while only 14 percent thought otherwise, the survey showed.
It is the fourth consecutive month that house-buying willingness decreased, it showed.
The survey also showed that Taiwanese held an increasingly conservative outlook on the economy, with the dedicated index falling to its lowest in 12 months.
About 56 percent expected the economy to deteriorate over the next six months, with only 21 percent expecting an improvement, the survey showed.
Respondents were also less willing to make big-ticket purchases and fewer people expected a raise than in previous polls, the survey showed.
The indices for the two items turned negative, suggesting that most people were planning to spend a lower share of their income on big-ticket purchases and respondents predicted a pay cut rather than a raise, it showed.
People were also less positive about selling real estate, with more than 50 percent saying that now is not the time to do so, causing the gauge for housing transactions to drop to its lowest in the past eight months, it showed.
“Overall, consumers now have less interest in both buying and selling houses,” Cathay Financial said.
More than half of the respondents expected Taiwanese equities to tumble in the next six months, with only 22 percent still holding a positive outlook for local stocks, the survey showed.
Only 19 percent said they would continue buying stocks, while 33 percent said they had lower interest in doing so and 47 percent said they would maintain their portfolio unchanged, the survey showed.
As there are more people planning to leave the stock market than planning to continue investing, the index of stock investment turned negative, the first time since July 2020, the survey showed.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth