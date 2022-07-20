The French government offered to pay about 9.7 billion euros (US$9.93 billion) to fully nationalize Electricite de France SA (EDF) as it seeks to resolve problems at the power generator that are exacerbating Europe’s energy crisis.
The state will offer 12 euros a share to acquire the 16 percent of EDF it does not already own, the French Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday.
That is a premium of 53 percent to the closing value of 7.84 euros for EDF shares on July 5, the day before French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the nationalization.
Photo: Reuters
The offer would be submitted to Autorite des Marches Financiers by early September, with the aim of closing the process by the middle of October, the French Ministry of Finance said.
Shares of the company, which had been suspended since Wednesday last week pending details of the plan, jumped 15 percent to 11.78 euros as of 10:17am yesterday in Paris.
“We think the offer looks attractive and has high probability of success,” Citigroup Inc analyst Piotr Dzieciolowski said in a note.
In the midst of Europe’s worst energy crisis in a generation, France wants to take debt-laden EDF back into full state ownership to keep households’ electricity bills in check while making massive investments to reduce the nation’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.
The French state is best placed to carry out the decades-long investment program required to meet these goals, a finance ministry official told reporters yesterday.
In a revised 2022 budget that is to be presented to parliament later this week, the state would request 12.7 billion euros of credits to cover the EDF nationalization and other possible operations in the coming months and years, the official said.
The utility’s existing reactors are suffering from worsening reliability, while the construction of new facilities has been stymied by delays and cost overruns. This poor performance, combined with a government-imposed electricity price cap, has made EDF’s debt burden look increasingly unsustainable.
The nationalization might reassure EDF’s creditors about the company’s financial stability, but it would leave many other challenges for the successor of chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Levy, who is to step down as soon as September.
Holders of the company’s convertible debt would be offered 15.64 euros for each bond, the statement said.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to