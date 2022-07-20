Apple Inc is the latest major technology company to rein in hiring and spending plans, adding to the evidence that even Silicon Valley stalwarts are worried about a recession in the coming months.
The iPhone maker is looking to limit expenditures and job growth at some of its divisions, Bloomberg reported on Monday, though Apple has not adopted a companywide policy.
The more cautious stance mimics the approach of its tech peers, including Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp, which have all taken steps to decelerate spending.
Photo: Reuters
For now, most of the biggest tech companies are not talking about eliminating jobs, just reducing the rate of hiring. Moreover, overall US job growth has not stalled. Payrolls increased 372,000 last month, beating the 265,000 estimate, with manufacturing jobs helping bolster the numbers.
However, some tech companies are going as far as cutting jobs. That includes Microsoft, which last week said that it was eliminating some positions as part of a reorganization.
The reduction affects less than 1 percent of its 180,000 workforce, and Microsoft still expects to end the year with increased headcount. However, it follows a move in May to slow hiring at the Windows, Office and Teams divisions “as Microsoft gets ready for the new fiscal year.”
Last month, Tesla Inc laid off hundreds of workers and shuttered a California facility devoted to its Autopilot self-driving technology, people familiar with the matter said.
Former pandemic highfliers like Netflix Inc and Peloton Interactive Inc have also been laying off workers in recent months. Netflix trimmed a few hundred jobs last month, and Peloton just announced plans to shutter its in-house manufacturing.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has cut spending and slowed hiring for some senior-level positions. In April, the company announced plans to slash expenses by US$3 billion this year. The idea is to refocus Meta’s product teams on core priorities, such as the metaverse and its TikTok clone, Reels.
Meta also halted development on one of its early smartwatch prototypes and repositioned its in-home video device, Portal, to focus more on business customers instead of regular consumers.
Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told staff that the company planned to slow hiring for the remainder of this year — a rare move for the Internet giant, which typically adds tens of thousands of employees every year. Google will be focusing its hiring on technical and “other critical roles” through this year and the next.
Other firms are looking to wind down ambitious growth plans without the need for major layoffs.
Amazon staffed up during the pandemic so it could handle a surge in e-commerce spending. That has left it overstaffed in its warehouses, but the company has said it is working through that problem with attrition.
A key question during the latest earnings season is whether demand from consumers has softened. Apple in April warned that the latest quarter would be bumpy, but mostly because of supply-chain challenges.
Those problems are expected to erase as much as US$8 billion from Apple’s sales in the quarter. Investors should get a clearer picture of the damage — and Apple’s outlook for the coming months — when it reports results on Thursday next week.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to