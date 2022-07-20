More workers furloughed as travel agencies suffer

SILVER LINING? The start of the summer vacation and a domestic tourism subsidy could lift employment in the lodging and food/beverage industry, an official said

The number of workers on official furlough programs increased in the second week of this month as more travel agencies implemented unpaid leave programs amid ongoing border controls, the Ministry of Labor said.

Data released by the ministry on Monday showed that the number of workers on unpaid leave from July 8 to Friday last week rose by 2,674 to 20,755.

During the same period, the number of companies with furlough programs in place also rose by 372 to 2,851, the data showed.

With COVID-19 border controls still in place, the support service industry, which is composed of travel agencies, saw an increase in the number of furloughed workers, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said, adding that the airline sector was similarly affected.

The number of furloughed workers in the support service industry rose to 8,671 from 7,662 in the week, while the number of employers with unpaid leave programs in place rose to 1,471 from 1,310, the ministry said.

The number of furloughed workers in the transportation and warehousing industry rose to 1,367 from 1,263 in the week, while the number of workers taking unpaid leave in the lodging and food/beverage industry also rose to 5,984 from 5,483, the ministry added.

However, Huang said with the summer vacation under way, parents taking children to travel, along with the start of a government subsidy for domestic tourism, employment in the lodging and food and beverage industry might improve.