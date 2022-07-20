The number of workers on official furlough programs increased in the second week of this month as more travel agencies implemented unpaid leave programs amid ongoing border controls, the Ministry of Labor said.
Data released by the ministry on Monday showed that the number of workers on unpaid leave from July 8 to Friday last week rose by 2,674 to 20,755.
During the same period, the number of companies with furlough programs in place also rose by 372 to 2,851, the data showed.
With COVID-19 border controls still in place, the support service industry, which is composed of travel agencies, saw an increase in the number of furloughed workers, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said, adding that the airline sector was similarly affected.
The number of furloughed workers in the support service industry rose to 8,671 from 7,662 in the week, while the number of employers with unpaid leave programs in place rose to 1,471 from 1,310, the ministry said.
The number of furloughed workers in the transportation and warehousing industry rose to 1,367 from 1,263 in the week, while the number of workers taking unpaid leave in the lodging and food/beverage industry also rose to 5,984 from 5,483, the ministry added.
However, Huang said with the summer vacation under way, parents taking children to travel, along with the start of a government subsidy for domestic tourism, employment in the lodging and food and beverage industry might improve.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to