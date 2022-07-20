Electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it expects revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of this year, benefiting from growing demand for higher-margin power management units used in cloud-based data centers, automotive electronics and electric vehicle charging piles.
In addition, the company is gearing up to solve order backlogs as constraints on supplies of semiconductors and other key components ease, it said.
Lite-On’s optimism runs counter to the gloom in the market as major cloud service providers, including Amazon.com Inc, are trimming data center orders for the second half of this year as soaring inflation worldwide and economic headwinds dent end-market consumption.
Photo: Screen grab from the Internet
“Customers’ forecasts and market demand both greatly surpass our expectations. Market demand has not shown signs of weakening,” Lite-On president Anson Chiu (邱森彬) told an online investors’ conference.
“The company’s growth is also backed by gains of new orders and new customers. Some new products started entering mass production this year, or are under qualification process,” he said.
Chiu said the growth momentum from the cloud-based server segment is expected to continue for the next two to three years.
As a result, Lite-On expects revenue this quarter to grow on a quarterly and on an annual basis, Chiu said.
The company’s revenue rose 4 percent sequentially and 6 percent year-on-year to NT$42.96 billion (US$1.44 billion) during the quarter ending June 30.
There is a good chance that fourth-quarter revenue would surpass third-quarter levels, Chiu said.
The third quarter is usually the peak for the company’s revenue, he added.
“Overall, we believe growth in the second half would be better than the first half, in line with the company’s growth pattern,” Chiu said.
To satisfy customers’ demand, Lite-On plans to build new capacity in Dallas by renting a factory. It is also expanding capacity at factories in Mexico for power management units used in cloud-based servers and automotive electronics, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and fast chargers for electric vehicles, Chiu said.
“We are still unable to fully satisfy customers’ demand for automotive electronics,” Chiu said, adding that the capacity deployment in the US aims to meet the US’ long-term “Made in the US” goal.
New capacity from the two locations are to come on line by the end of this year, he said.
Lite-On reported that net profit soared 88 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$3.96 billion last quarter, compared with NT$2.1 billion in the first quarter. That represented an annual decline of 2 percent from NT$4.03 billion.
Earnings per share rose to NT$1.74 from a quarter ago, flat from a year earlier.
Gross margin rose to a record at 20.4 percent, from 17.1 percent in the first quarter and 19.7 percent in the second quarter last year. It is forecast to climb further this quarter on the back of increasing shipments of higher-margin products and a bigger revenue scale.
Gross margin from power management units for cloud-based servers and automotive electronics ranged between 25 and 30 percent, the company said.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to