NEW ZEALAND
Inflation at 32-year high
Inflation in the second quarter of this year rose to a 32-year high of 7.3 percent year-on-year, official figures released yesterday showed. The main drivers were rising fuel, food and housing costs, said Stats NZ, putting inflation at a level last seen in 1990. “Supply chain issues, labor costs, and higher demand have continued to push up the cost of building a new house,” said Jason Attewell of Stats NZ. Earlier this month, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to its highest level in six years and said further rises could follow.
INDIA
Growth forecast reduced
Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for the country’s annual growth to 7.2 percent for this year, as tighter financial conditions and a slowdown in global trade have pressured major economies around the world. The brokerage’s forecast, down from its previous projection of 7.6 percent, comes after the country’s economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of this year at 4.1 percent. The revised target is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s view. For the next year, Morgan Stanley expects the annual GDP to touch 6.4 percent. The country’s annual consumer inflation, which touched multiyear highs in the past few months, eased marginally to 7.01 percent last month. The brokerage expects more respite ahead.
RETAIL
H&M to leave Russia
Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) is to start winding down its operations in Russia, having halted all sales in the country in March after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Stockholm-based company expects to book costs of 2 billion kronor (US$190 million) from the process, of which about 1 billion kronor would have a cash-flow effect, it said in a statement. H&M’s Russian business accounted for about 4 percent of its 199 billion kronor in sales during the past financial year. The company has operated in the country since 2009.
MALAYSIA
7-Eleven might exit drugs
Convenience store operator 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd is weighing exiting its pharmacy chain, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Kuala Lumpur-listed company is working with an adviser on the potential divestment of Caring Pharmacy Group Bhd, which is attracting interest from some Japanese parties, the people said. The company could seek a valuation for the retailer of about US$400 million in a deal, one of the people said. 7-Eleven Malaysia is the biggest 24-hour convenience store operator in the Southeast Asian nation. The company started offering franchising programs to local entrepreneurs in 2009 after the number of stores in its network crossed 1,000 the same year.
DELIVERY
Deliveroo cuts forecast
Deliveroo PLC slashed its projections for sales growth this year after the value of transactions on its platform grew more slowly in the latest quarter, reflecting an increasingly cautious view of economic performance and mounting challenges facing consumers. The London-based food delivery company said in a statement yesterday that gross transaction value (GTV) was projected to rise 4 to 12 percent this year, after previously forecasting growth of 15 to 25 percent. That reduction comes after GTV rose 2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter in constant currency, a slowdown compared with a 12 percent expansion in the first quarter.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has