ANZ announces Suncorp takeover

AFP, MELBOURNE





Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) yesterday announced a A$4.9 billion (US$3.3 billion) deal to swallow regional lender Suncorp Bank — one of the biggest takeovers in the sector for more than a decade.

The takeover of the Queensland-based lender would push ANZ up one spot to make it the nation’s third-largest mortgage provider.

However, critics said the deal — reportedly the largest in Australian banking since 2008 — would cut competition and concentrate the power of Australia’s big four banks, if regulators allow it to go ahead.

Pedestrians walks past a Suncorp Bank branch in Melbourne on July 18, 2022. - Australian banking giant ANZ announced on July 18 a 3.3 billion USD deal to swallow regional lender Suncorp Bank - one of the biggest takeovers in the sector for more than a decade. Photo: AFP

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott described it as a “cornerstone investment” and a show of confidence in Queensland.

“We know there will rightly be questions from government and regulators about the competition aspects of this transaction,” Elliott said in a statement.

“As the smallest of the major banks, we believe a stronger ANZ will be able to compete more effectively in Queensland offering better outcomes for customers,” he added.

Rival Queensland lender Heritage Bank’s chief executive Peter Lock said that the takeover of Suncorp Bank would “simply increase the power of the major banks in Australia.”

ANZ said it planned to raise A$3.5 billion to pay for the deal by offering extra stock to existing shareholders. The balance would be financed with existing capital.

The bank said trading in its shares in Australia and New Zealand had been suspended until Thursday to give institutional investors time to act on its offer.

The takeover, which is subject to approval by the Australian federal treasurer and competition regulators, was expected to be wrapped up in the second half of next year, it said.