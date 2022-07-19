Asia-Pacific AmChams meet in US

Staff writer, with CNA





The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) yesterday joined a dozen other Asia-Pacific American chambers of commerce as part of the first regional AmCham business delegation to Washington since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business group, which represents 535 US and international companies with operations in Taiwan, said that the three-day visit, which ends tomorrow, would include meetings with members of US President Joe Biden’s administration and leaders in the US Congress.

A key focus of the trip is the energy sector, which AmCham Taiwan described as a “priority area” to promote energy security and the transition to renewable sources of energy.

The delegation also plans to urge Washington to enter into a “comprehensive digital agreement” with as many parties as possible, preferably by the time the US hosts an APEC meeting next year, it added.

Regarding Taiwan-US bilateral ties, AmCham Taiwan said it believed Taiwan merited inclusion in the initial configuration of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, but it reiterated that “the most important element” for peace and security in the Taiwan Strait is to have the US “firmly and formally tethered to a broad array of Indo-Pacific partners.”

Specifically, the launch last month of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade provides an opportunity to make “quantum advances in bilateral trade and integration,” including progress toward a bilateral trade agreement, AmCham Taiwan president Andrew Wylegala said.

The visit, which is being led by the umbrella group AmChams of Asia Pacific, also includes representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.