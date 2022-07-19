LCD panel makers AUO Corp (友達) and Innolux Corp (群創光電) would likely reduce factory utilization this quarter amid an industry downturn, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.
AUO’s factory utilization rate is likely to drop to about 50 percent from the prior quarter, while Innolux’s could be 6.7 percentage points lower this quarter, TrendForce said.
The industry has been hit by flagging demand for TV and PC panels, which has driven prices down, TrendForce analyst Jeanette Chen (陳巧慧) said in a report.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
Compared with its peers, Hsinchu-based AUO is under less pressure regarding equipment and factory depreciation and amortization costs, Chen said.
AUO booked NT$8 billion (US$267.43 million) in depreciation and amortization costs in the first quarter, well below its cash flow of NT$90.13 billion as of March 31, a company statement showed.
AUO in April said that its customers were experiencing an inventory correction cycle, with price-sensitive and lower-end products severely affected by global inflation.
Global LCD panel makers are likely to reduce factory utilization for large panels to about 70 percent this quarter, down by at least 7.3 percentage points from the second quarter, the researcher said.
China’s BOE Technology Group Co (京東方), Huaxing Photoelectric Technology Co (華星光電) and HKC Optoelectronics Technology Co (惠科) have also borne the brunt, as they are to pay higher factory and equipment depreciation and amortization costs, TrendForce said.
They are likely to cut factory utilization by 4 percentage points to 13.3 percentage points this quarter and might slow down ramping up new factories, it said.
Japan’s Sharp Corp might see factory utilization plunge by 26.3 percentage points to about 59.3 percent, as it faces significant order reductions from customers, TrendForce said.
As TV and PC vendors continue to adjust their inventories, flat panel makers are being forced to reduce production to avoid losing money, as panel prices are stuck in a downward spiral, it said.
Over the past two years, TV and PC vendors have overstocked panels and other components over concerns that border controls and port congestion amid the COVID-19 pandemic would disrupt supply flows, it said.
However, as the stay-at-home economy wanes, inventory problems at every level of the LCD supply chain have reached a critical point, with goods ordered arriving at warehouses and ports, it added.
Meanwhile, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global inflation continue to affect consumption, it said.
TrendForce expects the world’s major flat panel makers to keep utilization rates low at large factories producing notebook computer and TV panels next quarter as they aim to minimize inventory risks next year.
If demand continues to decline, new mergers and acquisitions could take place, leading to changes in the industry landscape, the researcher said.
