IMF global growth outlook to be cut ‘substantially’

Bloomberg





The IMF plans to cut its global economic growth outlook “substantially” in its next update, as finance chiefs grapple with a shrinking list of options to address worsening risks.

Surging food and energy prices, slowing capital flows to emerging markets, the COVID-19 pandemic and a slowdown in China present a “much more challenging” economy for policymakers, IMF director for strategy, policy and review Ceyla Pazarbasioglu said yesterday at a panel in Bali, Indonesia.

“It’s shock after shock after shock which are really hitting the global economy,” she said.

South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho, front left, walks beside IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at a G20 meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Pazarbasioglu spoke after G20 finance ministers and central bank governors ended a meeting on Saturday without drafting a communique, underlining the difficulty in coordinating a global response to surging inflation and recessionary fears.

The IMF in April downgraded its outlook for global expansion this year to 3.6 percent from 4.4 percent, before the war in Ukraine.

In a review due to be published this month, “we will downgrade our forecast substantially,” Pazarbasioglu said.

Central bankers around the world are having a tough time finding the right response to price increases that are driven by supply issues.

“The path to a soft landing is narrowing. We think it is still a feasible path, but certainly not a very easy one,” Bank for International Settlements head of research Shin Hyun-song said at the panel.

“Where central banks take monetary policy in a rapid and decisive manner, and have a front-loaded response to inflation, that is more conducive to a soft landing,” Shin said.

Bank Indonesia, as the host nation for the G20 meeting, has become an outlier among central banks in keeping its policy rate at a record low.

Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo defended that view, saying that tightening too soon could risk plunging the recession-hit country into stagflation.