Boeing Co is tempering expectations for commercial aircraft demand in the coming decades, as the prospect of lower global economic growth and uncertainty about Russia’s future put pressure on jet deliveries.
Manufacturers are to hand over 41,170 new planes to customers through 2041, Boeing forecast in its latest long-term outlook for the commercial market.
That would mark a slower pace than a year earlier, when the planemaker said there would be 43,610 deliveries in the 20-year period through 2040.
Boeing also trimmed its forecast for annual passenger traffic growth to 3.8 percent from 4 percent.
The softened outlook highlights how geopolitical and economic turmoil could have lasting effects in commercial aerospace. Boeing rival Airbus SE similarly eased its expectations for passenger demand over the next two decades, citing rising energy costs.
Boeing also expects a lower rate of global economic growth through 2041 than it did last year, which also translates into less demand for new jets, Boeing vice president of commercial marketing Darren Hulst said.
The US planemaker’s latest forecast excludes any potential deliveries to buyers in Russia, which is effectively shut out from the global aerospace market due to sweeping sanctions imposed by the US and other nations following its invasion of Ukraine.
Boeing last year expected Russian customers to account for more than 1,500 jet sales over the next two decades.
“It’s not an addressable market for us,” Hulst said.
Despite the broad worries, demand for cargo jets remains strong, with the global fleet expected to grow to 3,610 planes from 2,010 in 2019.
New jet sales are also expected to be solid over the next decade as airlines expand their fleets to capture still-rebounding demand for air travel after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airlines are expected to need 19,575 new airplanes through 2031, compared with the 19,330 it projected last year to be delivered through 2030.
“There’s a tremendous amount of runway left for the industry just to get back to where it would normally be in a steady state environment,” Hulst said.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it