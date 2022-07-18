Gasoline to drop NT$0.3 at CPC, Formosa today

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are to drop NT$0.3 and NT$0.4 per liter respectively this week, after global crude oil prices continued to fall last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said yesterday.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to be NT$29.5, NT$31 and NT$33 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to sell for NT$27.2 per liter, the state-run company said in a statement.

CPC decided to cut its prices after international crude oil prices dropped last week along with its implementation of a stabilization mechanism on domestic fuel prices.

The price of oil dropped after US President Joe Biden encouraged OPEC countries to increase output and the US dollar continued its gains against major currencies.

Based on the company’s floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week fell 3.9 percent from a week earlier, CPC said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp’s (台塑石化) prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline are also to decrease by NT$0.3 to NT$29.5, NT$31 and NT$33 per liter respectively, while premium diesel is to fall NT$0.4 to NT$27 per liter, it said in a statement.

Formosa said that oil market sentiment was weak last week as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China prompted worries about lower energy demand, while a surge in the US consumer price index last month increased chances that the US Federal Reserve would aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation.