Stocks jump on first NSF intervention since 2020

AFTER MONDAY’S SELL-OFF: The move is expected to boost the market in the short term, while US inflation and a weaker tech outlook would persist, an analyst said Stocks rallied in Taipei yesterday after authorities pledged to prop up domestic shares for the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The TAIEX closed 2.68 percent higher at 14,324.68 points, the biggest jump in nearly four months. All but one of the 28 sub-gauges of the benchmark index rose. Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which accounts for more than one-quarter of the index’s weighting, jumped 4.67 percent. Turnover was NT$221.468 billion (US$7.42 billion) on the main board, compared with NT$199.669 billion on Tuesday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The NT$500 billion National