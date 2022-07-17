Oil drops for second week as fears of a recession magnify

Bloomberg





West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended the week below US$100 a barrel for the first time since early April after another volatile period of trading marked by escalating concerns over an economic slowdown.

WTI for August delivery rose 1.89 percent to US$97.59 a barrel, down 6.9 percent from a week earlier.

Brent crude for September delivery rose 2.08 percent to US$101.16 a barrel, dropping 5.5 percent weekly.

The Calcit 12 oil tanker sails on the Rhine River past Mainz, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

Oil saw another hugely volatile week of trading, which saw prices at one point wipe out all of their gains since Russia invaded Ukraine. Earlier this week, a report showed that US inflation rose to its highest in four decades while high US gasoline prices are starting to take their toll on consumption.

“Oil has been volatile, particularly to the downside in recent days, because of concerns about the state of the Chinese economy and the red-hot inflation print from the US this week,” Global X Management director of research Rohan Reddy said.

On Friday, prices pared some of their weekly losses with US President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia set to yield no announcement on oil supply and as prospects receded for a full percentage-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Crude has fallen since early last month on escalating fears that the US might be pushed into a recession as central banks hike rates to combat inflation. At the same time, Libya is restarting its oil exports and production from all of its fields after reaching a deal with protesters, ending a months-long blockade that had halved the OPEC nation’s output.

A stronger US dollar and COVID-19 outbreaks in China also added to pressure on oil this week. Shanghai’s coronavirus flareup appears to be stabilizing, but authorities are still locking down parts of the city and housing compounds.

Still, data on Friday showed Chinese growth at its slowest pace since the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the decline in futures prices this week, global oil supply remains strained. This can be seen in timespreads showing a wide premium for immediately available barrels.

Additional reporting by staff writer