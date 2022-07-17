US dollar dips on profit taking, Fed rate path in focus

Reuters





The US dollar fell on Friday as investors evaluated how high the US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by when it meets later this month and as investors took profits after a rally that sent the greenback to a two-decade high on Thursday.

The US dollar has jumped as the Fed is expected to raise rates faster and further than peer central banks as inflation soars to four-decade highs.

It gained briefly on Friday after data showed that US retail sales increased more than expected in June.

US dollar banknotes are displayed on Feb. 14. Photo: Reuters

“It’s a little bit better than expected, but I think everyone realizes that probably that is due to inflation,” said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com in New York.

He added that investors are closing positions before the weekend, and after “a long, strong run in the dollar.”

The US dollar index closed down 0.52 percent at 107.98 on Friday, but was up 0.91 percent weekly. It reached 109.29 on Thursday, its highest since September 2002.

The New Taiwan dollar lost NT$0.057 against the greenback to close at NT $29.946, down 0.55 percent from a week earlier.

The euro gained 0.68 percent to US$1.0088. It traded as low as US$0.9952 on Thursday, its weakest since December 2002.

Traders ramped up bets that the Fed will hike rates even faster after data on Wednesday showed US annual consumer prices jumped 9.1 percent last month, the largest increase in more than four decades.

However, odds of a 100 basis-point move fell after two of the most hawkish Fed officials on Thursday said they would prefer a 75 basis-point hike.

The euro faces two major catalysts next week, with the European Central Bank expected to hike rates by 25 basis points for the first time since 2011 when it meets on Thursday.

Investors are also likely to be focused on whether the critical Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany from Russia reopens after closing for maintenance this week. It is planned to reopen on Thursday, but European governments are worried that Moscow could postpone to restrict European gas supply.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer