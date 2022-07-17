Europe shares rebound after two-day rout

Reuters





Automakers and retail stocks on Friday led a rally in European shares after a two-day rout that saw investors grapple with shifting expectations of US interest rate hikes, a political crisis in Italy and recession risks.

Italian shares rose 1.84 percent to 20,933.26, bouncing off two-and-a-half-year lows hit in the previous session as investors awaited further developments regarding a political crisis brewing in the country.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday rejected Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation and asked him to address parliament next week.

“There is not much out really to provide a solid reason for the rally. Maybe it is just a collection of smaller things: the fact that the Italian president rejected the offer from Draghi to resign [and] the latest commentary from the [US Federal Reserve] suggesting rates will be raised by ‘just’ 75 [basis points] rather than the 100 [basis points] some were fearing,” Equiti Capital head macro economist Stuart Cole said.

“The markets are so volatile at the moment that I would not suggest this is a shift in sentiment to something more positive,” Cole added.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index ended 1.79 percent higher at 413.78 after falling 2.6 percent in the past two sessions on worries that the Fed might hike interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 100 basis points later this month.

However, worries eased a bit after two of the Fed’s most hawkish policymakers said overnight they favored another 75 basis-point hike.

Aggressive steps by major central banks to battle surging inflation have left investors worried about a possible global recession. Grim economic growth out of China on Friday due to a hit from COVID-19 lockdowns also added to worries.

The STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent this week against the backdrop of fears of an energy supply crunch due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The critical Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany from Russia is planned to reopen on Thursday after closing for maintenance this week.

In London, the FTSE 100 added 1.69 percent at 7,159.01, supported by energy giant Shell PLC, AstraZeneca PLC and British American Tobacco PLC, but declined 0.52 percent from a week earlier.

“Some of it is definitely down to investors buying the dip, and some of it is also down to the latest sort of update from the Fed,” AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said.

“Everybody is laser-focused on what the economy is going to look like six months down the line. Next week, the UK has its latest inflation figures out. I think those are going to look hot and that is going to rattle investors in the UK once again,” Hewson said.