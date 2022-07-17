Automakers and retail stocks on Friday led a rally in European shares after a two-day rout that saw investors grapple with shifting expectations of US interest rate hikes, a political crisis in Italy and recession risks.
Italian shares rose 1.84 percent to 20,933.26, bouncing off two-and-a-half-year lows hit in the previous session as investors awaited further developments regarding a political crisis brewing in the country.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday rejected Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation and asked him to address parliament next week.
“There is not much out really to provide a solid reason for the rally. Maybe it is just a collection of smaller things: the fact that the Italian president rejected the offer from Draghi to resign [and] the latest commentary from the [US Federal Reserve] suggesting rates will be raised by ‘just’ 75 [basis points] rather than the 100 [basis points] some were fearing,” Equiti Capital head macro economist Stuart Cole said.
“The markets are so volatile at the moment that I would not suggest this is a shift in sentiment to something more positive,” Cole added.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index ended 1.79 percent higher at 413.78 after falling 2.6 percent in the past two sessions on worries that the Fed might hike interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 100 basis points later this month.
However, worries eased a bit after two of the Fed’s most hawkish policymakers said overnight they favored another 75 basis-point hike.
Aggressive steps by major central banks to battle surging inflation have left investors worried about a possible global recession. Grim economic growth out of China on Friday due to a hit from COVID-19 lockdowns also added to worries.
The STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent this week against the backdrop of fears of an energy supply crunch due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The critical Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany from Russia is planned to reopen on Thursday after closing for maintenance this week.
In London, the FTSE 100 added 1.69 percent at 7,159.01, supported by energy giant Shell PLC, AstraZeneca PLC and British American Tobacco PLC, but declined 0.52 percent from a week earlier.
“Some of it is definitely down to investors buying the dip, and some of it is also down to the latest sort of update from the Fed,” AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said.
“Everybody is laser-focused on what the economy is going to look like six months down the line. Next week, the UK has its latest inflation figures out. I think those are going to look hot and that is going to rattle investors in the UK once again,” Hewson said.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
AFTER MONDAY’S SELL-OFF: The move is expected to boost the market in the short term, while US inflation and a weaker tech outlook would persist, an analyst said Stocks rallied in Taipei yesterday after authorities pledged to prop up domestic shares for the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The TAIEX closed 2.68 percent higher at 14,324.68 points, the biggest jump in nearly four months. All but one of the 28 sub-gauges of the benchmark index rose. Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which accounts for more than one-quarter of the index’s weighting, jumped 4.67 percent. Turnover was NT$221.468 billion (US$7.42 billion) on the main board, compared with NT$199.669 billion on Tuesday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The NT$500 billion National