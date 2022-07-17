US stocks on Friday closed sharply higher, ending several days of sell-offs with a rebound fueled by upbeat earnings, strong economic data and easing fears of a larger-than-expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
All three major US stock indices posted solid gains, with financials leading the charge in the wake of Citigroup Inc’s earnings beat. This reversed Thursday’s sell-off driven by downbeat guidance from rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley.
The S&P 500 and the Dow snapped five-day losing streaks, but all three indices ended below last Friday’s close.
“We’re still below the downward sloping trend line,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. “One day does not a new trend make.”
Consumer prices last month posted the highest annual growth rate since 1981, raising chances that the Fed could increase its key fed funds target rate by 100 basis points, steeper than the 75 basis-point hike previously expected.
Investors “would be unnerved by a 100 basis-point rate hike, as it would imply that the Fed does not know what it is doing and is being controlled by the data,” Stovall said.
Photo: AFP
Those fears were calmed by remarks from Fed officials on Thursday and Friday, indicating that an interest rate increase of 75 basis points is likely in the cards.
Economic data released on Friday surprised to the upside, with better-than-expected retail sales, an uptick in consumer sentiment, lower inflation expectations and cooling import prices.
“Economic indicators are not consistent right now,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. “They are positive and negative, which shows we’re in a period of transition.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 658.09 points, or 2.15 percent, to 31,288.26, the S&P 500 gained 72.78 points, or 1.92 percent, to 3,863.16 and the NASDAQ Composite increased 201.24 points, or 1.79 percent, to 11,452.42.
For the week, the Dow shrank 0.16 percent, the S&P 500 dipped 0.93 percent and the NASDAQ declined 1.57 percent.
The S&P 500’s 11 major sectors ended Friday’s session higher, with financial stocks nabbing the largest percentage gain of 3.5 percent.
The second-quarter earnings season is well under way, with 35 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 80 percent have beaten Wall Street expectations, Refinitiv has said.
Analysts now expect aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 second-quarter profit growth of 5.6 percent, down from the 6.8 percent estimate at the beginning of the quarter.
Citigroup bucked the trend among big bank earnings reports as its quarterly profit beat expectations, sending the stock up 13.2 percent.
Wells Fargo & Co said its quarterly profit nearly halved due to increased loan loss provisions and a weak mortgage business, but its shares still gained 6.2 percent.
The S&P Banking index jumped 5.8 percent, its biggest one-day percentage surge since January 2020.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.53-to-1 ratio on the NYSE; on the NASDAQ, a 2.36-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 31 new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 37 new highs and 126 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 10.26 billion shares, compared with the 12.31 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
AFTER MONDAY’S SELL-OFF: The move is expected to boost the market in the short term, while US inflation and a weaker tech outlook would persist, an analyst said Stocks rallied in Taipei yesterday after authorities pledged to prop up domestic shares for the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The TAIEX closed 2.68 percent higher at 14,324.68 points, the biggest jump in nearly four months. All but one of the 28 sub-gauges of the benchmark index rose. Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which accounts for more than one-quarter of the index’s weighting, jumped 4.67 percent. Turnover was NT$221.468 billion (US$7.42 billion) on the main board, compared with NT$199.669 billion on Tuesday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The NT$500 billion National