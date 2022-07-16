MINING
Copper hits 20-month low
Copper yesterday tumbled to a 20-month low as fears of a global recession hurt the demand outlook for the metal seen as an economic bellwether due to its wide range of uses. The commodity, used in everything from power cables to electric motors, dropped as much as 3 percent to sink below US$7,000 a tonne. Prices were down 35 percent from a record high set just four months ago when investors worried that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could disrupt supplies in an already-tight market. The focus has since switched to demand concerns and the threats are stacking up. China — which accounts for half of all copper consumption — is struggling with the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns, while Europe is battling an energy crisis. Copper was down 2.7 percent at US$6,980 a tonne at 9:43am on the London Metal Exchange.
ARGENTINA
Inflation may surge to 90%
Argentines face the prospect of 90 percent inflation by the end of the year after economy minister’s exit triggered overnight price rises and the central bank comes under pressure to let the peso depreciate more rapidly. That would be the fastest pace since hyperinflation three decades ago, and the highest rate in the world outside Venezuela and Sudan, IMF forecasts show. The dramatic exit of former economy minister Martin Guzman this month led to price mark-ups by many businesses. Some Argentines raced to the shops the morning after Guzman quit, to try to stock up ahead of the peso’s devaluation and price hikes. Annual inflation reached a 30-year high of 64 percent last month, according to government data published on Thursday.
APPAREL
Uniqlo soars on record profit
Shares of Fast Retailing Co climbed the most in three months after it projected a record full-year profit on a weaker yen and as strong sales globally outweigh a China slump due to “zero COVID” lockdowns. Shares of Uniqlo’s owner yesterday surged as much as 8.5 percent in Tokyo, the biggest intraday gain since mid-April. Fast Retailing raised its full-year operating forecast to ￥290 billion (US$2.1 billion) from an earlier estimate of ￥270 billion, it said in a statement on Thursday. That topped analysts’ projections and, if achieved, would beat the previous record set in 2019. The outlook was aided by robust quarterly earnings that also beat analysts’ expectations. A slump in the yen, which hit a 24-year low against the US dollar, is helping the company’s bottom line.
AUTOMOTIVE
Panasonic picks Kansas
Japan’s Panasonic Corp selected Kansas as the location for a US$4 billion mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other automakers, lured by the largest package of taxpayer-funded incentives that the state has offered a private business. The company and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced the new project, just hours after Kelly and eight top leaders of the Kansas legislature signed off on a package of incentives worth US$829 million over 10 years. The state had created a new program to offer incentives that could reach US$1 billion or more only five months before — because of Panasonic’s project. State officials expect the new plant to have about 4,000 workers, which would make Panasonic a “top 20, easily” private employer for the state in terms of its size, Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland said.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
NEW STRATEGY: About 570 local jobs would be cut, but Peloton would continue working with Taiwanese partners Rexon and Quanta, and add Pegatron, the firm said Peloton Interactive Inc shares rallied up to 6.8 percent on Tuesday after announcing plans to cease in-house production and rely solely on partners for production, marking one of the exercise equipment company’s most dramatic steps yet to simplify its operations and reduce costs. The move is an about-face from Peloton’s strategy over the past three years, when it split manufacturing between its own facilities and partners. The company built a portion of its standard Bike models and the higher-end Bike+ using facilities it acquired in 2019 as part of buying Tonic Fitness Technology Inc (期美科技). It also relied on Taiwan-based manufacturing