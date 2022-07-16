Automakers registered the fewest new vehicle sales in the EU since 1996 as persistent supply chain snarls and record inflation afflict the industry.
New vehicle sales in the EU and four other states tracked by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association fell 17 percent to 1.07 million last month, it said in a statement.
Volkswagen AG was the hardest-hit major carmaker, with registrations dropping 24 percent from a year ago.
While manufacturers including Volkswagen, BMW AG and Mercedes Benz AG last month said the shortage of semiconductors had started to ease, it takes time for any boost in production to flow through to showrooms and enable dealers to work down order books. Manufacturers are also dealing with raw material and energy costs, which are contributing to vehicle price increases.
“The industry will not overcome supply constraints anytime soon,” LMC Automotive said in an update this month. “Another concern relates to underlying demand, which has weakened in recent months as the economic outlook has deteriorated.”
Sales in major markets — including Germany and the UK — might return to growth this month due to an easy year-ago comparison, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
While that suggests the industry stands a chance of snapping a 12-month streak of consecutive declines, it would be difficult to make up for production losses during the first half.
LMC Automotive now estimates Western European passenger car deliveries would drop 6.3 percent this year to 9.92 million. In January, the market researcher predicted sales would grow almost 9 percent.
Forecasting demand remains difficult due to risk that energy shortages will worsen. The main conduit for Russian gas to Europe went down for maintenance this week, and Berlin and its allies are bracing for Russian President Vladimir Putin to cut off flows for good in retaliation for sanctions and support for Ukraine.
“An increasing fear developing concerns potential plant shutdowns in Germany related to energy shortages,” Tom Narayan, RBC Capital Markets’s European auto analyst, wrote in a report on Tuesday last week. “The concern has more to do with the supply chain (chemical plants in Germany shutting down production of plastics used for car components, etc), and as such, may not impact German OEMs any more than others.”
Automakers have compensated for lost volume by charging higher prices and focusing on their most expensive and profitable models. However, with inflation soaring and consumers cutting back spending, that strategy could run up against limits.
“We are a little bit cautious about the outlook next year,” Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said in an interview last week with Bloomberg Television. “The world will remain unstable. That’s our assumption, so we have to be a bit cautious.”
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
NEW STRATEGY: About 570 local jobs would be cut, but Peloton would continue working with Taiwanese partners Rexon and Quanta, and add Pegatron, the firm said Peloton Interactive Inc shares rallied up to 6.8 percent on Tuesday after announcing plans to cease in-house production and rely solely on partners for production, marking one of the exercise equipment company’s most dramatic steps yet to simplify its operations and reduce costs. The move is an about-face from Peloton’s strategy over the past three years, when it split manufacturing between its own facilities and partners. The company built a portion of its standard Bike models and the higher-end Bike+ using facilities it acquired in 2019 as part of buying Tonic Fitness Technology Inc (期美科技). It also relied on Taiwan-based manufacturing