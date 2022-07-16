SK Hynix weighs slashing spending

Bloomberg





SK Hynix Inc is considering cutting its capital expenditure for next year by about one-fourth to 16 trillion won (US$12.1 billion) in response to slower electronics demand than anticipated, people familiar with the matter said.

The world’s second-largest chipmaker is sticking largely with plans to spend about 21 trillion won this year building up DRAM and NAND capacity, the people said.

However, rising uncertainty over dwindling demand for the chips that go into everything from smartphones to servers has forced a rethink of expansions next year, they said, asking not to be identified talking about undisclosed plans.

SK Hynix Inc solid-state drive modules are pictured at the company’s office in Seongnam, South Korea, on April 20. Photo: Bloomberg

The Apple Inc supplier’s move comes as global tech companies sound the alarm over macroeconomic risks from rising interest rates, which is turning consumers off pricey gadgets. Hynix has not made a final decision about capacity expansion plans, the people said.

The company’s shares rose as much as 3.3 percent in Seoul yesterday, alongside the world’s biggest memory maker Samsung Electronics Co, which was up as much as 2.3 percent, both outperforming the KOSPI benchmark.

“We have not decided whether to change our capex plan for next year,” Hynix said in a statement.

Fellow memory maker Micron Technology Inc said at the start of this month that it plans to slow supply expansion next year and use existing inventory to fill part of the market demand. It expects capex to decline year-on-year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, on Thursday said that it could trim spending on expansion by as much as 9 percent this year from initial projections.

Apple is TSMC’s biggest customer, accounting for an estimated one-quarter of its revenue. Chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told analysts on a conference call he was unconcerned about potential inventory buildups of high-end smartphones.

In April, the iPhone maker said it was grappling with supply-side constraints that could shave as much as US$8 billion off revenue in the June quarter.

“We expect limited supply growth due to memory makers’ disciplined capacity addition, rising difficulties in memory fabrication, tech migration’s decelerating contribution to bit growth, and foresee supply-driven memory recovery throughout 2023E,” Citi analysts wrote in a report.

Chip stocks including Hynix, Samsung and Micron have fallen more than 25 percent this year, as companies wrestle with a potential global recession.

However, investors have recently bought back Samsung and TSMC, judging them oversold. Last week, South Korea’s largest company triggered an Asian stock rally when it reported a better-than-projected 21 percent jump in revenue. On the flip side, Micron warned of oversupply and gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for this quarter.

The memory chip industry, which has historically endured repeated boom-and-bust cycles, is particularly sensitive to signs of a glut or shortage in supply.

Many industry observers regard capacity cuts by major players as a signal that they anticipate slowing demand and are moving to protect prices. Companies like Hynix tend to control supply, to prop them up.