SK Hynix Inc is considering cutting its capital expenditure for next year by about one-fourth to 16 trillion won (US$12.1 billion) in response to slower electronics demand than anticipated, people familiar with the matter said.
The world’s second-largest chipmaker is sticking largely with plans to spend about 21 trillion won this year building up DRAM and NAND capacity, the people said.
However, rising uncertainty over dwindling demand for the chips that go into everything from smartphones to servers has forced a rethink of expansions next year, they said, asking not to be identified talking about undisclosed plans.
Photo: Bloomberg
The Apple Inc supplier’s move comes as global tech companies sound the alarm over macroeconomic risks from rising interest rates, which is turning consumers off pricey gadgets. Hynix has not made a final decision about capacity expansion plans, the people said.
The company’s shares rose as much as 3.3 percent in Seoul yesterday, alongside the world’s biggest memory maker Samsung Electronics Co, which was up as much as 2.3 percent, both outperforming the KOSPI benchmark.
“We have not decided whether to change our capex plan for next year,” Hynix said in a statement.
Fellow memory maker Micron Technology Inc said at the start of this month that it plans to slow supply expansion next year and use existing inventory to fill part of the market demand. It expects capex to decline year-on-year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, on Thursday said that it could trim spending on expansion by as much as 9 percent this year from initial projections.
Apple is TSMC’s biggest customer, accounting for an estimated one-quarter of its revenue. Chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told analysts on a conference call he was unconcerned about potential inventory buildups of high-end smartphones.
In April, the iPhone maker said it was grappling with supply-side constraints that could shave as much as US$8 billion off revenue in the June quarter.
“We expect limited supply growth due to memory makers’ disciplined capacity addition, rising difficulties in memory fabrication, tech migration’s decelerating contribution to bit growth, and foresee supply-driven memory recovery throughout 2023E,” Citi analysts wrote in a report.
Chip stocks including Hynix, Samsung and Micron have fallen more than 25 percent this year, as companies wrestle with a potential global recession.
However, investors have recently bought back Samsung and TSMC, judging them oversold. Last week, South Korea’s largest company triggered an Asian stock rally when it reported a better-than-projected 21 percent jump in revenue. On the flip side, Micron warned of oversupply and gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for this quarter.
The memory chip industry, which has historically endured repeated boom-and-bust cycles, is particularly sensitive to signs of a glut or shortage in supply.
Many industry observers regard capacity cuts by major players as a signal that they anticipate slowing demand and are moving to protect prices. Companies like Hynix tend to control supply, to prop them up.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
NEW STRATEGY: About 570 local jobs would be cut, but Peloton would continue working with Taiwanese partners Rexon and Quanta, and add Pegatron, the firm said Peloton Interactive Inc shares rallied up to 6.8 percent on Tuesday after announcing plans to cease in-house production and rely solely on partners for production, marking one of the exercise equipment company’s most dramatic steps yet to simplify its operations and reduce costs. The move is an about-face from Peloton’s strategy over the past three years, when it split manufacturing between its own facilities and partners. The company built a portion of its standard Bike models and the higher-end Bike+ using facilities it acquired in 2019 as part of buying Tonic Fitness Technology Inc (期美科技). It also relied on Taiwan-based manufacturing