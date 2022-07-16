Chipmaker drives TAIEX above 14,500

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX yesterday extended its strength from the previous session to close above 14,500, as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) attracted strong buying after it gave an upbeat sales guidance for the rest of this year, dealers said.

While TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, led the bellwether electronics sector and the broader market higher, financial and old economy stocks largely remained in the doldrums, which ensured turnover remained moderate, they said.

The TAIEX closed up 112.10 points, or 0.78 percent, at 14,550.62, on turnover of NT$226.758 billion (US$7.57 billion).

People look at an electronic stock board at a securities firm in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times

The market opened up 0.31 percent and fluctuated in a narrow range in the early morning session in the wake of a 0.46 percent fall on the Dow Jones Industrial Average amid lingering concerns over inflation, dealers said.

However, momentum started to build in the mid-morning session as many investors shifted to the buy side, encouraged by the 1.92 percent rise on the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index overnight to pick up shares in TSMC, they said.

The chipmaker on Thursday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year to 35 percent from an earlier estimate of a 30 percent increase, pushing up the TAIEX by more than 100 points by the end of the session, they added.

Shares of TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, soared 3.68 percent to close at NT$492.5.

“The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index outperformed the Dow [on] Thursday, reflecting an upbeat TSMC at its investor conference,” Hua Nan Securities (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su said. “While there are growing concerns over rising inventory levels in the global semiconductor industry, TSMC does not feel much of the pinch. Today, the TAIEX was a one-company show.”

TSMC buying spread to other semiconductor stocks, with shares of DRAM chip supplier Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) rising 3.11 percent to close at NT$51.40.

Shares of ASIC designer Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯) gained 2.56 percent to close at NT$600, while those of IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) rose 1.02 percent to close at NT$79.20.

Shares of Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, surged 4.46 percent to close at NT$1,990 after several foreign brokerages raised their target prices, citing an improvement in its gross margin in the second quarter.

Shares of iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) underperformed and closed unchanged at NT$105.

In the financial sector, shares of the nation’s two biggest financial services providers Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) and Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) fell 1.89 percent and 1.72 percent respectively to close at NT$44.15 and NT$57.30.

“Only when buying is seen in more sectors instead of only TSMC is turnover likely to expand to NT$250 billion or higher and vault the TAIEX past high technical hurdles ahead of the 20-day moving average of 15,000 points,” Su said.

Despite a higher TAIEX, foreign institutional investors stood on the sell side, registering net sales of NT$11.17 billion.