UNITED KINGDOM
Economy rebounds in May
The economy rebounded in May, official data showed yesterday, dampening fears of a slowdown despite surging inflation and rising interest rates. GDP expanded 0.5 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, beating expectations of no growth. The rebound was driven by a bounceback in construction, manufacturing and services, and it followed a 0.2 percent decline in April, which was revised up from a 0.3 percent contraction.
RUSSIA
Oil exports surpass US$20bn
Oil exports last month rose above US$20 billion, despite lower shipments abroad because of a rally in energy prices, International Energy Agency data showed. That was an increase of US$700 million from a month earlier, even as Russia’s daily exports of crude oil and products fell by 250,000 barrels to 7.4 million barrels, the lowest since August last year, the agency estimated in its monthly report published yesterday.
FINANCE
US firm cuts China workforce
Morningstar Inc is slashing a significant portion of its workforce in China’s Shenzhen and relocating jobs to other countries as part of a restructuring exercise in China. Several hundred people among its 1,000-strong workforce in the southern technology hub have been affected, the Chicago-based financial services company said yesterday. The roles would be moved to other offices including in Mumbai, India; Madrid; Toronto; and Chicago, with Chinese operations to focus solely on the domestic market, the company said.
VEHICLES
EVs gain in US sentiment
One-quarter of Americans surveyed say they would buy an electric vehicle (EV) as their next vehicle, as gasoline prices soar to record levels. Millennials are the most eager to electrify their ride, with 30 percent saying they plan to buy an EV next, a national survey by the American Automobile Association showed. Of those looking to buy a plug-in vehicle, 77 percent said the interest was driven by a desire to save on fuel costs. The association said it in February surveyed 1,051 US drivers online and by telephone.
SOFTWARE
Cybozu touts inflation bonus
Cybozu Inc, a Japanese provider of enterprise software, is to pay a special allowance to employees around the world to help them deal with sustained inflation. Rapid price rises in countries where Cybozu operates, including Japan, the US and Australia, have been severe enough to make annual salary increases insufficient, the company said yesterday. Employees would receive a special lump sum payment, which would be from about US$440 to US$1,100 in Japan and adjusted for locality elsewhere.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter sues Musk
Twitter on Tuesday sued Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk for breaching a US$44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm, calling his exit strategy “a model of hypocrisy,” court documents showed. The suit filed in Delaware urges the court to order the billionaire to complete his deal to buy Twitter, arguing that no financial damages could repair the damage he has caused. “Musk’s conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process,” the lawsuit said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which assembles electric vehicles for Fisker Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, yesterday signed an agreement with Taisic Material Corp (盛新材料) to invest NT$500 million (US$16.79 million) by subscribing to Taisic’s share issue through its investment subsidiary, the latest in a slew of steps made by Hon Hai to build an electric vehicle chip ecosystem. The deal with Taisic would help Hon Hai gain better access to silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, a key component in building electric vehicles, it said in a statement. The investment would give Hon Hai a 10 percent stake in Taisic, one
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
GROWING FLEET: The company added two new ships since March, with plans to receive four new vessels of 24,000 TEUs by the end of this year, Evergreen said Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) yesterday reported revenue of NT$60.34 billion (US$2.03 billion) for last month, the highest in a single month, despite average freight rates having fallen from a peak in January. Last month’s revenue was up 59 percent from a year earlier and 3.4 percent higher than a month earlier, the company said. Evergreen, the nation’s largest container shipper, registered annual growth of 77 percent in its second-quarter revenue to NT$174 billion, which it attributed to the addition of 10 new vessels to its fleet, including the Ever Art with 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). The shipper’s fleet size grew from 201