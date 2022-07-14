World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Economy rebounds in May

The economy rebounded in May, official data showed yesterday, dampening fears of a slowdown despite surging inflation and rising interest rates. GDP expanded 0.5 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, beating expectations of no growth. The rebound was driven by a bounceback in construction, manufacturing and services, and it followed a 0.2 percent decline in April, which was revised up from a 0.3 percent contraction.

RUSSIA

Oil exports surpass US$20bn

Oil exports last month rose above US$20 billion, despite lower shipments abroad because of a rally in energy prices, International Energy Agency data showed. That was an increase of US$700 million from a month earlier, even as Russia’s daily exports of crude oil and products fell by 250,000 barrels to 7.4 million barrels, the lowest since August last year, the agency estimated in its monthly report published yesterday.

FINANCE

US firm cuts China workforce

Morningstar Inc is slashing a significant portion of its workforce in China’s Shenzhen and relocating jobs to other countries as part of a restructuring exercise in China. Several hundred people among its 1,000-strong workforce in the southern technology hub have been affected, the Chicago-based financial services company said yesterday. The roles would be moved to other offices including in Mumbai, India; Madrid; Toronto; and Chicago, with Chinese operations to focus solely on the domestic market, the company said.

VEHICLES

EVs gain in US sentiment

One-quarter of Americans surveyed say they would buy an electric vehicle (EV) as their next vehicle, as gasoline prices soar to record levels. Millennials are the most eager to electrify their ride, with 30 percent saying they plan to buy an EV next, a national survey by the American Automobile Association showed. Of those looking to buy a plug-in vehicle, 77 percent said the interest was driven by a desire to save on fuel costs. The association said it in February surveyed 1,051 US drivers online and by telephone.

SOFTWARE

Cybozu touts inflation bonus

Cybozu Inc, a Japanese provider of enterprise software, is to pay a special allowance to employees around the world to help them deal with sustained inflation. Rapid price rises in countries where Cybozu operates, including Japan, the US and Australia, have been severe enough to make annual salary increases insufficient, the company said yesterday. Employees would receive a special lump sum payment, which would be from about US$440 to US$1,100 in Japan and adjusted for locality elsewhere.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter sues Musk

Twitter on Tuesday sued Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk for breaching a US$44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm, calling his exit strategy “a model of hypocrisy,” court documents showed. The suit filed in Delaware urges the court to order the billionaire to complete his deal to buy Twitter, arguing that no financial damages could repair the damage he has caused. “Musk’s conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process,” the lawsuit said.