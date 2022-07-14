French economy shows resilience as inflation hits record

UKRAINE WAR JITTERS: Russia might cut gas deliveries, a senior official said in Paris, as business sentiment in Germany waned over similar fears

Bloomberg





The Bank of France said the country’s economy grew about 0.25 percent in the second quarter of the year, despite record inflation, the knock-on effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing uncertainty about the outlook for business.

An assessment based on a monthly survey of 8,500 firms published by the central bank on Tuesday showed that industrial activity last month was stable and services advanced slightly.

This month, business leaders expect a slight decline in industry and moderate growth in services.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks at the bank’s annual meeting of small and medium-sized enterprise leaders in Paris on Oct. 22 last year. Photo: Reuters

“Activity isn’t brilliant, but it is resilient,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Info radio yesterday.

The short-term appraisal of France’s prospects contrasts with more downbeat predictions for the rest of this year. The French government and the central bank have independently cut their economic growth forecasts, implying little further expansion.

GERMAN RECESSION?

However, it is not just France.

Figures released on Tuesday showed investor confidence in Germany’s economy — Europe’s biggest — slumped to the lowest since 2011, as the country looks increasingly set for a recession and risks mount that it might be shut off from Russian natural gas deliveries.

A global squeeze on energy supply that triggered shortages, and sent power and fuel prices surging, might yet get worse, the head of the International Energy Agency said, telling an event in Sydney that “the world has never witnessed” such a major crisis.

In Paris, French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire has warned that a cutoff of Russian gas is the most likely scenario, and that the state is running out of fiscal space to keep offsetting rising energy prices for firms and households.

Villeroy said stagflation in France cannot be ruled out, even though the central bank’s main scenario still points to 2.3 percent growth for the whole of this year.

“We can’t at all exclude a more unfavorable scenario,” he said. “There’s much more uncertainty today, and if I said we’re sure of something, I wouldn’t be telling the truth.”

Even so, the central bank survey indicated that inflation pressures might start to ease as the share of business leaders planning to raise prices declined for a second straight month.

“For consumer prices to start declining in the next year, it’s comforting to see pressures are starting to slow,” Bank of France Director-General Olivier Garnier said. “I wouldn’t call it a decrease in prices, but an end of the acceleration.”